UHM Opens New P3 Housing for Students

Posted on Sep 2, 2025 in Main

An example of a student’s room at Hale Haukani.

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (UHM) recently unveiled Hale Haukani, a new $170-million student housing complex on its campus. It officially opened on Aug. 18 with a blessing ceremony attended by Governor Josh Green, Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, UH President Wendy Hensel and other UH officials and community partners. Developed through a public-private partnership (P3), the project was built with minimal state funding and tuition revenue.

“Today’s opening is a testament to what’s possible when government and private partners work together toward shared goals,” said Governor Green. “I commend the University of Hawaiʻi for its success in using the P3 model to deliver Hale Haukani and RISE (Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs). These projects not only improve the student experience but also contribute to our statewide efforts to expand housing options. Their impacts will be felt across Hawaiʻi for decades to come.”

Hale Haukani consists of two residential towers, totaling 558 beds, as well as a new childcare center, retail space, study rooms, bike storage, laundry facilities and outdoor amenity decks. In line with Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke’s Ready Keiki initiative, the new children’s center will provide opportunities for UH pre-K educators and as many as 130 young students.

The project is intended primarily for graduate students and junior faculty, followed by undergraduate students. With the opening of the facility, UHM students will now have more than 4,000 beds available on or adjacent to campus, the most in the university’s history.

The opening of Hale Haukani is expected to help ease pressure on Honolulu’s rental market by freeing up off-campus units that might otherwise have been occupied by UH students. Increasing the availability of affordable housing is a top priority for the governor.

“This is more than just a housing project, it’s an investment in our community and for the benefit of our students and faculty,” said UH President Wendy Hensel.

For more information about Hale Haukani and UH Mānoa student housing, visit https://manoa.hawaii.edu/housing.