Graduating Students Apply Now! Early Application Opportunity for State Jobs

Posted on Sep 2, 2025 in Main

Beginning September 1, 2025, applicants who are on track to obtain a bachelor’s degree in December 2025 may begin to apply for open state jobs. The Department of Human Resources Development (DHRD) will accept applications pending verification of a bachelor’s degree for applicants who indicate that they are within three months of graduation (i.e. September 1 for December graduates; February 1 for May graduates). This will allow college students to have a state career lined up without delays after graduation.

“This is one part of our overall efforts to address civil service vacancies,” said Brenna Hashimoto, DHRD director. “This will allow students to get into real jobs sooner and hopefully help ease the shortage of workers needed to properly serve the public.”

Students may apply for entry-level professional classes of work as long as they are on track to have a bachelor’s degree in any field of study with no specific coursework.

Some entry-level positions requiring a bachelor’s degree in any field of study are:

Employment Service Specialist I

Emergency Management Specialist I

Human Resources Specialist I

Information Specialist I

Investigator I

Land Agent I

Management Analyst I

Planner I

Professional Trainee I

Program Budget Analyst I

Public Housing Specialist I

Retirement Claims Examiner I

Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist I

Workers’ Compensation Specialist I

Individuals accepted prior to graduation will need to provide their diplomas to the hiring department to verify they have received the degree before the applicant begins work.

Applicants wishing to apply can visit the DHRD recruitment website at jobs.hawaii.gov/careers for more information.