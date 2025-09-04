Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Controls Market To Grow at 9% CAGR Through 2029 – Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Controls Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Controls Market In 2025?

In recent times, the market size of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) controls has experienced substantial growth. The market, which was valued at $19.00 billion in 2024, is forecasted to expand to $20.77 billion in 2025, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. Factors such as an increase in commercial construction projects, heightened focus on energy conservation and cost-effective solutions, an improved awareness of indoor air quality (IAQ), the utilization of building automation systems (BAS), as well as advancements in urbanization and infrastructure, have all significantly contributed to the growth during the historical period.

The market size for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) controls is projected to experience significant expansion in the forthcoming years. It is set to reach $29.28 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The anticipated growth during the projection period can be linked to the increasing construction of intelligent buildings, escalating demand for energy-efficient resolutions, growing requirements for temperature control, the surge in data centers and technical facilities, and enhanced retrofitting of current structures. Key trends in the projection period involve expanding construction of smart buildings, surging need for energy-efficient methods, increasing usage of the internet of things (IoT) in buildings, escalation in the number of data centers and technological facilities, and amped-up retrofitting of existing edifices.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Controls Market?

The growth of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) controls market is anticipated to be boosted by an increasing demand for energy-efficient building solutions. These solutions, encompassing technologies and practices, reduce energy consumption in buildings while ensuring comfort and functionality. Their popularity stems from the need to minimize energy expenses, as they decrease electricity and heating costs for those who own or occupy the building. HVAC controls contribute to energy-efficient building solutions by optimizing temperature and airflow according to necessity, thus preventing needless energy usage while upholding indoor comfort. As an illustration, a report released in March 2025 by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, a UK government department, indicated that in 2024, ECO delivered 337,800 measures to 62,500 first-time households, representing a 24% increase from 2023, and also upgraded 43,600 households during that year. Consequently, the surging demand for energy-efficient building solutions is propelling the growth of the HVAC controls market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Controls Industry?

Major players in the Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Controls Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Siemens AG

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Schneider Electric SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Daikin Industries Ltd.

• Eaton Corporation plc

• Johnson Controls International plc

• Carrier Global Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Controls Market?

Top-tier firms engaged in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) controls market are turning their attention towards the integration of advanced technology, such as IoT-enabled smart controls, in order to bolster their energy efficiency, enhance system performance, and facilitate preventive maintenance in commercial structures. Such smart controllers that use IoT are essentially devices that are able to remotely and intelligently regulate equipment due to their online connectivity. For example, in February 2025, Schneider Electric, a French company that primarily deals in the manufacture of electrical and industrial automation equipment, introduced into the market an HVAC room controller specifically designed to offer advanced energy management options and comfort individualization for rooms. It boasts unique features that include automatic occupancy detection, temperature control customization, and the ability to seamlessly integrate with building management systems for remote monitoring and scheduling purposes. These characteristics aid in ensuring constant comfort, raising the level of energy efficiency, and minimizing operational expenses in both residential and commercial properties.

What Segments Are Covered In The Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Controls Market Report?

The heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (hvac) controls market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Sensors, Controllers And Controlled Devices

2) By Implementation Type: New construction, Retrofit

3) By System: Temperature Control System, Ventilation Control System, Humidity Control System, Integrated Control System

4) By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Sensors: Temperature Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Occupancy Sensors, Air Quality Sensors

2) By Controllers And Controlled Devices: Thermostats, Control Valves, Dampers, Actuators, Control Panels, Variable Air Volume (VAV) Controllers

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Controls Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Controls, the Asia-Pacific region led the market in 2024, with projections indicating the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. The report includes research on various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

