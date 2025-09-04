High-Pressure Galvanized Pipe Market Anticipated to Grow at 6.9% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's High-Pressure Galvanized Pipe Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The High-Pressure Galvanized Pipe Market In 2025?

The market for high-pressure galvanized pipes has seen robust growth in recent years. The market size is set to expand from $3.69 billion in 2024 to $3.95 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The historical growth can be traced back to factors such as a spike in automobile manufacturing, an elevated preference for piping options that require minimal maintenance, escalated governmental funding towards water supply initiatives, an increased demand for reliable water systems, and a shifting emphasis towards eco-friendly construction materials.

It is anticipated that the market size of high-pressure galvanized pipe will witness strong growth in the coming years, expanding to a value of $5.16 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This anticipated growth during the projection period is primarily driven by an upsurge in construction activities, a growing demand for materials resistant to corrosion, rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, an increased use of galvanized pipes in the agricultural sector, as well as increasing investments in oil and gas exploration. The forecast period will likely see trends such as breakthroughs in galvanization technology, the use of automated manufacturing processes, the advent of high-strength steel materials, technological enhancements in zinc coating methods, and advancements in non-destructive testing (ndt) technologies.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The High-Pressure Galvanized Pipe Market?

Anticipated growth in the high-pressure galvanized pipe market is largely attributed to the increasing activities in oil exploration. Defined as the discovery and evaluation of undersea or subterranean oil reserves through seismic surveys and exploratory drilling, oil exploration activities are on the rise in response to the escalating global energy needs. This heightened demand for energy necessitates the identification of fresh reserves to secure future energy supplies. High-pressure galvanized pipes play a crucial role in oil exploration by providing robust and corrosion-resistant conduits for fluid transport under extreme pressure, thereby ensuring reliable and secure operational performance under tough drilling and exploration circumstances. For instance, the Energy Information Administration, a US-based federal statistical agency, predicts a 6% increase in global oil demand between 2022 and 2028, peaking at 105.7 million barrels per day in June 2023. Therefore, the uptick in oil exploration activities is fueling the expansion of the high-pressure galvanized pipe market. Additionally, the surge in infrastructure development demand is expected to boost the high-pressure galvanized pipe market. Infrastructure development involves the creation, enhancement, and expansion of vital physical systems and facilities such as transport, utilities, and communication networks. The increase in infrastructure development is driven by a need to stimulate economic growth through improved connectivity, logistics, and industrial support networks. High-pressure galvanized pipes lend to infrastructure development by providing durable and reliable piping solutions for constructions like bridges, buildings, and transportation structures that operate under challenging environmental conditions. For instance, according to the Office for National Statistics, a UK department, infrastructure investment in 2023 reached a constant price of $17.25 billion (£13.8 billion), 3.9% higher than 2022. Therefore, the increased demand for infrastructure development is contributing to the growth of the high-pressure galvanized pipe market.

Who Are The Key Players In The High-Pressure Galvanized Pipe Industry?

Major players in the High-Pressure Galvanized Pipe Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Tata Steel Limited

• Tenaris

• APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.

• Kloeckner Metals Corporation

• Wheatland Tube Co.

• Zekelman Industries

• Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd.

• Shanghai Metal Corporation

• Surya Roshni Ltd.

• Totten Tubes Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The High-Pressure Galvanized Pipe Industry?

Key players in the high-pressure galvanized pipe market are concentrating on the growth of their manufacturing centers in a bid to consolidate their resources and operations. These manufacturing centers are specific locations where goods are fabricated through methodical production procedures using cutting-edge technology, machinery, and structured manual labor. As an example, JTL Industries Limited, a renowned manufacturer of high-pressure galvanized pipes based out of India, unveiled significant expansion plans for its Galvanized Iron (GI) plant situated in Mangaon, Maharashtra in September 2024. This facility churns out steel products that are coated with zinc, ensuring superior resistance to corrosion, high durability, and low maintenance, making them highly suitable for the construction and industrial sectors. The main benefits of these products are their long lifespan and economic efficiency, making GI a crucial component for infrastructure and enduring projects.

What Segments Are Covered In The High-Pressure Galvanized Pipe Market Report?

The high-pressure galvanized pipe market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Hot-Dip Galvanized Pipes, Electro-Galvanized Pipes, Pre-Galvanized Pipes

2) By Pipe Type: Threaded, Non-Threaded

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Construction, Automotive, Agriculture, Oil and Gas, Water Supply

5) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy

Subsegments:

1) By Hot-Dip Galvanized Pipes: Seamless Hot-Dip Galvanized Pipes, Thick-Coated Hot-Dip Pipes, Welded Hot-Dip Galvanized Pipes

2) By Electro-Galvanized Pipes: Low-Carbon Electro-Galvanized Pipes, Precision Electro-Galvanized Tubes, High-Carbon Electro-Galvanized Pipes

3) By Pre-Galvanized Pipes: Square Pre-Galvanized Pipes, Round Pre-Galvanized Pipes, Rectangular Pre-Galvanized Pipes

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The High-Pressure Galvanized Pipe Market By 2025?

The High-Pressure Galvanized Pipe Global Market Report 2025 identified Asia-Pacific as the dominant region for the year 2024. It is also projected to experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. Other regions addressed in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

