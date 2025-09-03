Street gangs to face tough new laws

Release date: 03/09/25

The State Government is introducing new legislation this week to crack down on the threat of street gangs, with laws that will see street gangs treated similar to Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs (OMCGs).

The tough new measures will give police the tools to disrupt the criminal activities of street gangs and stop gangs from using violence to intimidate communities. The sweeping package of reforms is based on existing legislation that targets OMCGs, but tailored for the differing structure and membership of street gangs.

The proposed measures in the Bill will:

insert an express definition of a street gang and allow for the Commissioner of Police to make an application to the Supreme Court to seek a declaration that a group is a “declared street gang”;

allow for the Commissioner of Police to make an application to the Supreme Court, or Youth Court in relation to a youth, for a street gang control order in relation to a specified person;

empower the Supreme Court and Youth Court to impose certain conditions on a person who is subject to a street gang control order;

create a brand-new offence for an adult who recruits another person into a street gang and expand the existing offence of an adult who recruits a child to engage in criminal activity in section 267AB of the Criminal Law Consolidation Act – ensuring that adults who groom children into criminal activity are subject to the full extent of the law;

create a new standalone offence for the participant of a street gang to be present at a prescribed place or event that has been declared as such under section 83GA of the Criminal Law Consolidation Act.

The laws will be introduced to Parliament tomorrow.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

This Government is focused on ensuring police have the powers they need to keep the South Australian community safe.

These proposed new laws have been developed in close consultation with SAPOL and are designed to give them appropriate tools to tackle these criminal groups.

Information from South Australia Police suggests that street gangs commit similar offences to other serious and organised crime groups, such as Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs. However, unlike Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs, street gangs tend to have a more fluid composition, structure and hierarchy, as well as a membership which can include youths. This Bill will provide police with another approach to adequately address the risk posed to the community by the criminal activities of street gangs.

No gang member should think they can keep their hands from getting dirty by grooming a child to do their bidding for them. We are slamming the door shut before the next child is dragged down the wrong path.