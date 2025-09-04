Institutional Custody Services Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Institutional Custody Services Market From 2024 To 2029?

The institutional custody services market size has experienced significant growth in the past years. We can foresee its further expansion from $28.10 billion in 2024 to $30.33 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This historical growth trend can be credited to factors such as an upward trajectory in institutional investment assets, escalating regulatory compliance and reporting requirements, growth in cross-border investment activities, the demand for risk management and asset protection, and increased complexity in financial transactions.

Expectations are high for the institutional custody services market to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years. The projected market size is set to reach $40.67 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The projected surge within the forecast period is linked to factors like the proliferation of digital asset custody, growing demand by sovereign wealth funds, the increasing embrace of cloud-based custody service platforms, the necessity for real-time reporting and analytics, and an increase in institutional investment undertakings. The forecast period is expected to be characterized by major trends such as the incorporation of blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and sophisticated data analytics, the integration of AI-powered tools, and the uptake of automation technologies.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Institutional Custody Services Market?

The surge in foreign investments is anticipated to steer the advancement of the institutional custody services market. Foreign investment encompasses the transfer of capital from one nation to another, and can involve individuals, corporations, or governments injecting capital into areas like businesses, property, or monetary instruments to acquire ownership, influence, or financial benefits. The escalation in foreign investments is fueled by the expanding globalization of markets, prompting investors to seek diverse growth prospects and elevated returns beyond their national boundaries. It bolsters institutional custody services by heightening the demand for secure, compliant asset administration, especially for transactions across borders. They also contribute to the improvement of financial infrastructure by promoting the creation of superior custody solutions, bolstering trust and transparency amongst global investors. For example, as stated by the International Monetary Fund in February 2025, a financial institution in the US found that the global foreign direct investment hit $41 trillion in 2023, growing 4.4% from 2022. Thus, it is the escalating foreign investments that are propelling the advancement of the institutional custody services market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Institutional Custody Services Market?

Major players in the Institutional Custody Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Bank of China

• Citigroup Inc.

• HSBC Holdings plc

• Société Générale SA

• Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

• UBS Group AG

• The Bank of Montreal

• Barclays PLC

• U.S. Bank National Association

• The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Institutional Custody Services Industry?

The institutional custody services industry's major participants are making a strategic shift towards partnerships as a way to increase asset protection, create passive revenue streams, and satisfy the rising demand for blockchain-based financial services among institutions. These strategic partnerships are formal collaborations between two or more entities, combining their resources, expertise, technology, or market reach with an aim to achieve common objectives. For example, in April of 2025, Paribu Custody, a Turkish digital asset custody service, joined forces with Figment, a Canadian computer security firm, to create an enhanced staking service for institutions. Paribu's robust security systems combined with Figment's top-tier staking technology enable institutions to engage in staking on major PoS networks like Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano while still retaining control of their assets. This joint venture caters to the rising institutional interest in participating in blockchain activity that is both lucrative and eco-conscious, by offering an easy, compliant, and highly trustworthy portal.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Institutional Custody Services Market Segments

The institutional custody services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Core Custody Services, Ancillary Services

2) By Asset Class: Equities, Fixed Income, Real Estate, Alternative Investments, Other Asset Classes

3) By Application: Foundations, Government Agencies, Enterprise, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Core Custody Services: Safekeeping Of Assets, Settlement Of Transactions, Income Collection, Corporate Actions Processing, Trade Matching And Confirmation, Securities Lending, Cash Management, Recordkeeping And Reporting

2) By Ancillary Services: Foreign Exchange Services, Performance Measurement And Analytics, Tax Reclamation Services, Proxy Voting Services, Compliance Monitoring, Collateral Management, Fund Accounting, Risk And Liquidity Reporting

Which Regions Are Dominating The Institutional Custody Services Market Landscape?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Institutional Custody Services, North America stood as the leading region for the year 2024. The region projected to experience the fastest growth is Asia-Pacific. The report encapsulates information on various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

