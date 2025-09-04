Instant Redeemable Coupons (IRC) Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Instant Redeemable Coupons (IRC) Market Be By 2025?

The instant redeemable coupons (IRCs) market size has soared in the past years, expanding from $4.81 billion in 2024 to a projected $5.36 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The historical growth can be tied to the boom in e-commerce, the increased popularity of in-store marketing tactics, escalating brand rivalry within the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, a surge in the number of customers visiting brick-and-mortar retailers, and the rising preference among consumers for immediate savings.

The market for instant redeemable coupons (IRCs) is predicted to exhibit significant growth in the coming years with a size expansion to $8.16 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. Factors contributing to this growth over the forecast period include a growing inclination towards digital coupons, increased use of mobile phones and applications, surging demand for personalized deals, retailer emphasis on omnichannel tactics, and heightened customer preference for instant savings. The forecast period is expected to see key trends such as advancements in mobile coupon technology, the creation of real-time coupon redemption systems, AI-based coupon targeting innovations, advancements in QR code-based promotions, and personalized coupon delivery innovations.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Instant Redeemable Coupons (IRC) Market Landscape?

The increasing popularity of contactless payment methods is projected to boost the expansion of the instant redeemable coupons (IRCs) market. These payment methods, which involve merely tapping a card or mobile device near a reader with no physical interaction required, are on the rise due to consumers’ increasing preference for more rapid, secure, and effortless transactions during everyday purchases. IRCs effortlessly mesh with contactless payment techniques, allowing for coupons to be immediately applied at checkout. They improve the shopping experience by bypassing the need for manual code input and by quickening the transaction process, leading to swifter and smoother shopping. This cooperation escalifies redemption rates and bolsters brands’ consumer engagement in both online and offline retail contexts. As an illustration, data from the European Central Bank, based in Germany, states that in January 2024, the number of contactless card payments surged by 24.3%, reaching 20.9 billion in 2023, up from the previous year. As a result, the escalating popularity of contactless payment methods is fueling the expansion of the IRCs market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Instant Redeemable Coupons (IRC) Market?

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Instant Redeemable Coupons (IRC) Market?

Significant players in the instant redeemable coupons (IRCs) market are prioritizing the creation of technologically advanced offerings, including artificial intelligence (AI) driven personalization platforms, to generate targeted, data-centered coupon campaigns. Such platforms utilize AI to study customer patterns, providing extremely targeted coupon deals, enhancing relevancy and increasing redemption rates. For instance, in May 2025, Loyal n Save (a loyalty and rewards technology firm based in the US) unveiled a digital coupons function to equip retailers and please customers. This function enables retailers to effortlessly design and distribute AI-driven personalized coupons across various channels including email, SMS, and push notifications. These coupons are merged with the loyalty platform and support barcode or manual redemption, focusing on specific customer segments for improved engagement. The platform also provides real-time performance analysis, allowing retailers to fine-tune campaigns for superior outcomes. This straightforward system intensifies customer interaction while making coupon management easier for retailers.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Instant Redeemable Coupons (IRC) Market

The instant redeemable coupons (irc) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Coupons: Digital Coupons, Physical Coupons, Mobile Coupons, Printable Coupons

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline, Mobile Applications, Social Media

3) By Application: Retail, Consumer Goods, Food And Beverage, Healthcare, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Individual, Business

Subsegments:

1) By Digital Coupons: App-Based Instant Coupons, Quick Response (QR) Code Coupons, Email-Delivered Coupons, Loyalty Program Integrated Coupons

2) By Physical Coupons: On-Pack Stickers, Tear-Off Shelf Coupons, In-Store Handouts, Magazine Or Newspaper Attached Coupons

3) By Mobile Coupons: SMS-Based Instant Coupons, Wallet-Based Mobile Coupons, In-App Pop-Up Coupons, Geo-Targeted Push Coupons

4) By Printable Coupons: Website-Generated Printable IRCs, Brand Newsletter Printable Coupons, Coupon Aggregator Portal Printables, Portable Document Format (PDF) Or Barcode-Enabled Print-At-Home Coupons

Instant Redeemable Coupons (IRC) Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Instant Redeemable Coupons (IRCs), North America held the top spot for the largest market region in 2024. It is anticipated that the fastest growing region during the forecast period will be Asia-Pacific. The report thoroughly covers several regions including the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

