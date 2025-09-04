The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Hempcrete Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

It will grow to $38.23 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Hempcrete Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the size of the hempcrete market has experienced significant growth. The market, which will rise from $27.10 billion in 2024 to $29.11 billion in 2025, is predicted to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The development witnessed in the historical period has been driven by factors such as an increased demand for sustainable construction, the growth of green building certificates, heightened awareness of carbon-neutral materials, an expansion in hemp cultivation, and government backing for materials that are friendly to the environment.

Strong growth is anticipated in the hempcrete market in the coming years, with predictions putting it at $38.23 billion by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include carbon emission rules, the surge in bio-based construction materials, increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings, the spread of sustainable housing initiatives, and usage in eco-friendly commercial buildings. Key trends looking forward are advancements in hemp processing technology, the use of prefabricated hempcrete blocks, incorporation into 3D printing construction, development of hybrid hemp composites, and adaptation in colder climate regions.

Download a free sample of the hempcrete market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26943&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Hempcrete Market?

The surge in demand for sustainable building materials is predicted to spur the expansion of the hempcrete market in the future. These eco-friendly materials used in construction aim to curb harmful environmental effects throughout their usage duration. The growing preference for these materials is chiefly attributed to burgeoning environmental worries, as those involved aim to decrease resource usage, diminish carbon emission levels, and lessen the environmental impact of construction activities. Hempcrete caters to this demand by providing a green option that enhances energy efficacy and curtails the environmental footprint throughout the building's lifecycle. For example, in July 2024, the U.S. Green Building Council, a non-profit origination based in the U.S., reported that there were more than 46,000 residential projects certified under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green rating system of buildings. This was subsequent to almost a 5% surge in new LEED residential project registrations in 2023. Thus, this escalating demand for sustainable building materials contributes to the expansion of the hempcrete market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Hempcrete Market?

Major players in the Hempcrete Global Market Report 2025 include:

• HempEco Systems LLC

• HempFlax B.V.

• Hemp Block USA LLC

• IsoHemp SA

• Hempcrete Natural Building Ltd.

• Americhanvre Cast Hemp Inc.

• American Lime Technology Inc.

• Just BioFiber Structural Solutions LLC

• Hempitecture Inc.

• Dun Agro Hemp Group LLC

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Hempcrete Industry?

Leading businesses in the sustainable construction materials market are concentrating their efforts on creating advanced solutions, such as fire-resistant materials, to increase building protection, enhance climate adaptability, and comply with stringent environmental and fire safety laws in regions of high risk. Fire-resistant materials are specially engineered to endure high temperatures and inhibit flame and smoke propagation during a fire incident. For example, in March 2025, a manufacturing organization based in the United States, Hempitecture Inc., unveiled its fire-resistant Hempcrete material that was subjected to ASTM E84 standards testing and proven to be fully fire resistant, providing a secure and eco-friendly building alternative for areas susceptible to wildfires. The product consists completely of bio-based components, encompassing industrial hemp and lime, and is purposed for use in wall, floor, and roof constructions. Besides being fire resistant, Hempcrete boasts energy conservation by mitigating thermal bridging and reducing the need for heating and cooling.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Hempcrete Market Growth

The hempcrete market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cast-In-Place, Precast, Hybrid, Other Types

2) By Property: Insulation Performance, Fire Resistance, Durability, Acoustic Performance

3) By Source: Hurds, Shives, Bast Fibers

4) By Application: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction, Renovation And Retrofitting

5) By End-Use Sector: Construction Industry, Architecture And Design, Eco-Friendly Building Materials, Green Building Certification

Subsegments:

1) By Cast-In-Place: Monolithic Walls, Infill Panels, Floor Slabs

2) By Precast: Precast Blocks, Precast Panels, Insulated Panels

3) By Hybrid: Timber Frame With Hempcrete Infill, Steel Frame With Hempcrete Panels, Modular Hybrid Systems

4) By Others: Sprayed Hempcrete, 3D Printed Hempcrete, Hempcrete Bricks

View the full hempcrete market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hempcrete-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Hempcrete Market By 2025?

In 2024, Europe dominated the hempcrete global market. However, the anticipated fastest-growing region is Asia-Pacific. The Hempcrete Global Market Report 2025 includes all regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Hempcrete Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Hemostats Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hemostats-global-market-report

Hematology Drug Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/Hematology-Drug-Global-Market-Report

Hemp Fiber Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hemp-fiber-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.