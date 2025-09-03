New book tackles questions about America’s future under Trump

Circling the Drain: Trump's Assault on America

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Political pundit William Boardman’s just published Circling the Drain: Trump’s Assault on America is the first in-depth analysis of President Donald Trump’s second administration.

With surgical precision, Boardman dissects the words and actions of Trump and his MAGA movement to address questions and concerns about whether the country is headed towards a golden age or autocratic rule.

Boardman maintains that the United States has been experiencing a “constitutional crisis” since Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2025.

“Circling the Drain is my urgent contribution to the never-ending struggle for justice,” Boardman says. “It is a call to action that arms readers with the most potent weapon in that struggle: the truth.”

Boardman achieves this with a detailed study of Trump’s:

• Oval Office meeting where President Trump and Vice President Vance failed to secure a peace deal with Ukrainian President Zelensky.

• Virtual State of the Union speech where President Trump repeated his questionable claim about having an election “mandate,” described what he characterized as an immigration “emergency,” and listed what he maintained were DOGE “savings” as indications of his efforts to create a “golden age of America.”

• Speech in the Great Hall of the Justice Department where he defended his immigration policies and actions.

Circling the Drain also details Trump’s involvement with Harvard University, quasi-military presence in Los Angeles, seeming disregard of court orders, arrest of a judge, and other activities.

Boardman grew up in Manhattan, graduated from Yale, wrote for television, and moved to Vermont in 1971. He worked as a reporter and editor, then served as an elected non-lawyer judge for 20 years. For 10 years, he wrote articles for Reader Supported News, the best of which were col¬lected in his 2019 book, EXCEPTIONAL: American Exceptionalism Takes Its Toll.

The 338-page Circling the Drain: Trump’s Assault on America, published by Yorkland Publishing, retails for $24.99 ($34.99 Cdn). It is available in bookstores everywhere and from Amazon and other online booksellers. It can also be purchased directly from the publisher at www.yorklandpublishing.com.

