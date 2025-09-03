Great Minds Think Data Releases Part 2 of 'Google & Growth' Podcast Series Featuring GatherUp CEO Michael Yules

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Minds Think Data , the podcast hosted by Maury Blackman , has released Part 2 of its three-part series Google & Growth: A Series for Small Business. This new episode features Michael Yules, CEO of GatherUp , in a wide-ranging discussion on why online reputation has become the most critical growth driver for small businesses and how artificial intelligence is reshaping the way companies manage their digital presence.Building on Part 1’s conversation with Brad Wetherall about the importance of a complete digital footprint, Part 2 examines the evolution of reputation management. Yules explains why a Google Business Profile is often the single most valuable asset a business can have and how reviews and customer feedback directly influence search rankings and consumer trust. He emphasizes that reputation is no longer a secondary element of marketing but has become marketing itself.Maury Blackman noted that before a customer ever calls, clicks, or walks through the door, they have already formed an impression based on what they see online. He described the conversation with Yules as offering practical insights that every small business owner can use to transform their reputation into a true growth engine. Together they explore the shift from brick-and-mortar trust signals such as signage, storefronts, and word of mouth to digital credibility reflected in reviews, listings, and online consistency. The episode also tackles the risks of fake reviews, the necessity of diversifying presence across multiple platforms, and the impact of AI and generative search on reputation management and discovery.The third and final episode in the Google & Growth series will turn to SEO strategies, providing actionable tools and advice for small businesses seeking greater visibility and an advantage in search. The episode featuring Michael Yules is available beginning Wednesday now on Great Minds Think Data across all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.About Google & Growth: A Series for Small BusinessGoogle & Growth: A Series for Small Business is a three-part podcast series on Great Minds Think Data that examines the most important drivers of visibility and trust in the modern digital economy. The first episode featured Brad Wetherall on the importance of a complete digital footprint. The second, with GatherUp CEO Michael Yules, focuses on reputation management and the role reviews play in growth. The third and final episode will explore SEO strategies, offering practical advice to help small businesses increase discoverability and succeed in search.About Great Minds Think DataGreat Minds Think Data is a podcast hosted by Maury Blackman that explores how data and technology are transforming the way we live, work, and do business. Each episode features in-depth conversations with entrepreneurs, executives, policymakers, and innovators from across a wide range of industries, including both government and business leadership. The show focuses on uncovering insights, sharing experiences, and highlighting the ideas that are shaping the future. With a mix of thought leadership and real-world stories, Great Minds Think Data offers listeners a front-row seat to the conversations driving change in today’s digital age.About Maury BlackmanMaury Blackman is an entrepreneur, investor, and technology executive with more than 25 years of experience leading high-growth companies at the intersection of data, government, and consumer trust. He previously served as CEO of Accela, where he scaled the civic-tech company globally and was named EY’s Northern California Entrepreneur of the Year. Later, as CEO of Premise Data, he led the company to become one of Deloitte’s Fast 500 businesses. Today he is CEO and Co-Founder of The Transparency Company, which helps businesses combat fake reviews and restore trust in the digital marketplace. Blackman is also the host of Great Minds Think Data, where he engages with leaders who are shaping the future of data, reputation, and technology.

