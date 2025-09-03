Eye Tech Securities Redefines CCTV Industry Standards in Chennai with Insured Technicians and Exclusive Service App

Chennai-based Eye Tech Securities raises the bar for security solutions by focusing on reliability, customer service, and long-term value.

Security is more than cameras—it’s about trust. With insured technicians and our exclusive service app, Eye Tech Securities is redefining reliability for Chennai’s homes and businesses.” — Arun

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eye Tech Securities , a leading name in Chennai’s security solutions industry, has announced a bold move to transform customer expectations in the CCTV sector. By introducing insured technicians and an exclusive mobile app for service support, the company sets itself apart in an industry often criticized for poor after-sales service.In Chennai’s highly competitive CCTV market, many customers face challenges such as technicians disappearing after installation, poor troubleshooting, or substandard product components. Eye Tech Securities addresses these pain points by ensuring professional installation, reliable service, and premium-quality equipment that delivers long-term value.“Our mission is simple—deliver security with reliability,” said a spokesperson for Eye Tech Securities. “While others compete only on pricing, we focus on protecting families and businesses with the right blend of technology, quality, and service. The introduction of insured technicians and our exclusive mobile app is just the beginning of our customer-first approach.”The company provides complete surveillance and security solutions, including: CCTV Installation for homes, shops, schools, and offices.Biometric Attendance Systems for businesses.Smart Video Door Phones & Access Control Systems.End-to-End Service Support through its mobile app.By offering slightly higher pricing but unmatched value, Eye Tech Securities appeals to customers who care about durability, reliability, and strong after-sales support.The security solutions market in Chennai continues to grow rapidly as families, businesses, and institutions prioritize safety. Eye Tech Securities’ innovative approach positions it as a trusted brand for those seeking peace of mind with professional support.About Eye Tech SecuritiesEye Tech Securities is a Chennai-based security solutions provider specializing in CCTV installation, biometric attendance systems, and advanced surveillance solutions. With insured technicians, a dedicated mobile app for service complaints, and a commitment to premium-quality products, the company has built a reputation for reliability, innovation, and customer care.Contact Information:Eye Tech SecuritiesNo.56/80, Medavakkam Main Road,Keelkattalai, Chennai – 600117📞 Phone: 9962835944📧 Email: sales@eyetechsecurities.in🌐 Website: www.eyetechsecurities.in

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.