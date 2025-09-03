Submit Release
Oversight Committee Releases Epstein Records Provided by the Department of Justice

WASHINGTON—Today, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released 33,295 pages of Epstein-related records that were provided by the U.S. Department of Justice. On August 5, Chairman Comer issued a subpoena for records related to Mr. Jeffrey Epstein, and the Department of Justice has indicated it will continue producing those records while ensuring the redaction of victim identities and any child sexual abuse material.

Epstein-related documents can be found here.

Backup access can be found here.

Chairman Comer: DOJ Complying with Epstein Records Subpoena

