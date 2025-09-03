BlockitGroup Introduces Secret World, a Patented App Bringing New Jobs to 175+ Countries

Secret World App, Launched by BlockItGroup A Secret World user earns money through the app, showing how the patented platform connects independents with real work and opportunity. Founder Kai Zhang illustrates his vision for Secret World: a lifetime journey where people grow from saving as kids, to small gigs, to testing businesses, to owning stores — all powered by the app. A worker hired through the Secret World app promotes the platform at the annual Bensonhurst Feast in Brooklyn, New York — showing how Secret World creates real jobs and opportunities. Founder Kai Zhang of Secret World, photographed in a navy patterned suit and turquoise tie, representing the face of the platform’s vision and leadership.

BlockItGroup launches Secret World, the patented platform empowering independents through tasks, pop-ups, hiring, and deals — now live globally.

Money should connect us, not divide us. Secret World is where opportunity and community meet.” — Kai Zhang

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY – [2025/09/01] – BlockitGroup, a New York–based technology company, today announced the official launch of Secret World , a patented decentralized platform designed to redefine how independents can earn, save, and connect with opportunity. The platform is now live on both the App Store and Google Play, accessible in over 175 countries from day one.The Problem: A Broken Model for Modern WorkAcross the globe, millions of people are facing the same problem: work no longer works the way it used to.Traditional 9-to-5 employment is harder to find and sustain. Wages have stagnated while costs of living rise. Benefits that once came with steady jobs have disappeared. For many, survival now depends on stitching together multiple income streams, often in unstable or exploitative environments.The so-called “gig economy” was supposed to be the answer. But it has created its own set of problems:• High fees and commissions that drain independents’ earnings.• Centralized control, where platforms dictate terms and access.• Clout-driven visibility, where workers and businesses must chase algorithms or followers just to be seen.Small businesses suffer under this system as well. Independent shops and local restaurants must compete with corporate giants for attention online. Marketing budgets are eaten by social media ads that often fail to deliver. Meanwhile, walk-by hiring and storefront deals, once staples of local economies are invisible in a digital-first world.The outcome is the same everywhere: individuals feel powerless, small businesses feel invisible, and communities feel disconnected.Secret World was built to solve this gap.The Secret World SolutionSecret World introduces a new category of platform — one designed to empower independents and small businesses while reconnecting communities through opportunity.It is a patented decentralized system that merges tasks, pop-ups, store deals, and hiring into a single global map.• Tasks: Anyone can post or accept micro-tasks — from helping move boxes, to running an errand, to setting up an event. These are practical, real-world opportunities that don’t require approval from a corporation.• Pop-Ups: Creatives, entrepreneurs, and independents can launch pop-ups — temporary shops, events, or experiences that appear directly on the map.• Store Deals: Local businesses can promote discounts, memberships, or “buy one, get one free” offers without competing in the noisy world of Instagram or TikTok ads.• Hiring Power & Digital Storefronts: Just like a shop puts a sign in the window reading “Help Wanted” or “Sale Today”, Secret World provides a digital storefront sign. On the map, stores can show if they’re hiring, running a deal, or hosting an event. Instead of relying on walk-by traffic or expensive ads, businesses can now broadcast their needs directly to locals nearby.This system creates a ripple effect:• Workers gain direct access to income without chasing clout.• Businesses gain visibility and talent without middlemen.• Consumers discover authentic, local opportunities to earn, save, and connect.“Work has evolved — it doesn’t look the same as it did ten years ago,” said Kai Zhang, Founder of Secret World and CEO of BlockitGroup. “Secret World reflects the reality of today’s economy, where independents are looking for new ways to build income and businesses are searching for innovative ways to reach people. With our patented system, we’re proud to offer a platform that empowers both.”Founder’s Story: Building for His Childhood SelfFor Kai Zhang, founder of Secret World and CEO of BlockitGroup, the project began with a simple thought: “What if I had this growing up?”“I created an app for my childhood self,” Zhang explained. “Something that could have helped me through all the stages of life — from saving money, to working odd jobs, to trying new things, to eventually hiring help myself. If it could help me, I knew it could help millions.”The spark grew into a global vision. Zhang saw that today’s world is full of people who don’t lack ambition — they lack access. Access to jobs, to visibility, to customers, to savings. And that access is too often locked behind algorithms, corporations, or gatekeepers.“People get stuck because they don’t have connections, they don’t have clout, they don’t know where to look,” Zhang continued. “Secret World shows opportunities directly — without needing permission from a boss or an algorithm. It lets people design their own future.”Real-World ImpactSecret World is already showing how it can reshape everyday experiences:• A deli in the Bronx posts a digital “Help Wanted” sign for a weekend cashier. Within hours, local workers see it and apply.• A boutique clothing store launches a pop-up sample sale, drawing nearby shoppers without spending on social ads.• A neighborhood café posts a “Buy One, Get One Free Latte” deal, instantly visible to locals on the app.• A student picks up micro-tasks like help checking out a location or event setup, earning income without needing a résumé or following.By merging tasks, pop-ups, deals, and hiring, Secret World creates a living ecosystem where independents find work, businesses find customers and staff, and users save money while discovering opportunities around them.Global ReachUnlike many startups that expand city by city, Secret World launched in 175+ countries from day one.The reason is simple: the problems Secret World addresses are universal.• Rising living costs.• Unstable job markets.• Small businesses competing against corporate giants.• Communities disconnected by digital noise.“From New York to Nairobi, from London to Lima, the need is the same,” Zhang said. “People want new ways to work, new ways to save, and new ways to connect. That’s why Secret World went global immediately — because this isn’t a regional issue. It’s a global solution.”The Patent AdvantageSecret World is not the first platform to talk about decentralization, but it is the first of its kind to be patented.The patent protects Secret World’s unique system — combining tasks, pop-ups, deals, and storefront hiring in one decentralized map.This isn’t about monopoly. It’s about protection and stability. It ensures Secret World cannot simply be copied by larger competitors. That stability builds trust for users, businesses, and investors who want a long-term platform they can rely on.Solving Economic IssuesSecret World isn’t just a convenience app. It’s a response to real economic issues.• Workers are underpaid and underemployed.• Small businesses are drowned out by corporate marketing budgets.• Consumers are stretched thin by rising costs.Secret World offers practical solutions:• Direct earning channels for independents without high platform fees.• Affordable visibility for small businesses without costly ads.• Local savings and deals for consumers without endless searching.“Secret World isn’t just about technology,” Zhang emphasized. “It’s about solving economic challenges — putting money back in people’s hands, giving stores visibility, and strengthening communities. If independents and small businesses thrive, the economy thrives.”A Startup That’s BoomingBacked by BlockitGroup, Secret World is positioned as a fast-scaling startup with the infrastructure to grow globally. Early traction is fueling interest from potential partners across industries, from local business associations to creative communities.The vision is ambitious: just as Google Maps shows directions, Secret World shows the map of money and opportunity.The FutureThe launch is only the beginning. BlockitGroup is already in conversations with partners to expand Secret World’s reach and deepen its economic impact.Upcoming plans include:• Partnerships with local business groups, schools, and communities to strengthen neighborhood economies.• Expanded tools for independents to track income, manage work, and grow financial stability.• Enhanced features for small businesses to attract local customers without corporate-level ad budgets.• Economic initiatives aimed at reducing dependency on centralized platforms and redistributing opportunity more fairly.“Secret World is built for today, but designed for tomorrow,” Zhang said. “The goal is bigger than an app. It’s about reshaping how people access work, money, and community in a way that makes economies healthier from the ground up.”AvailabilitySecret World is now available for download on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android).With its patented system and global reach, Secret World is more than an app — it is the foundation of a new economy built for independents, businesses, and communities worldwide.For more information, visit http://www.secretworld.ai About BlockitGroupBlockitGroup is a New York–based technology company focused on building innovative platforms that empower independents and businesses alike. Its portfolio includes Secret World, the patented decentralized platform redefining independent work globally.Media Contact:[Kai Zhang][Founder]BlockitGroupEmail: [Kaixiong@secretworld.ai]Phone: [929-655-9348]Website: http://www.secretworld.ai

