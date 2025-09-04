Coastal Pipeline Inc. Expands Commercial and Residential Asphalt Paving Services in Monterey County

Coastal Pipeline Inc.

Trusted paving contractor now offers cost-effective asphalt repair, resurfacing, and new installations in Monterey, Carmel, Santa Cruz, and Gilroy, CA.

We’ve seen a growing demand for cost-effective asphalt repair and resurfacing throughout the region” — Alejandro Aragon

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coastal Pipeline Inc., a general engineering contractor based in Seaside, CA, has expanded its asphalt paving and resurfacing services to better serve commercial, municipal, and residential clients across Monterey County and surrounding areas. With a focus on durability, compliance, and long-term performance, the company now offers full-scope paving solutions including driveway paving, parking lot resurfacing, pothole repair, and crack sealing for clients in Monterey, Carmel, Santa Cruz, and Gilroy.Whether you're a property manager seeking a parking lot paving contractor in Monterey, or a homeowner asking, “Who provides the best driveway paving and resurfacing in Monterey County?”, Coastal Pipeline delivers efficient, code-compliant paving services backed by experienced crews and precision grading equipment.“We’ve seen a growing demand for cost-effective asphalt repair and resurfacing throughout the region,” said Alejandro Aragon, Owner of Coastal Pipeline Inc. “Our goal is to provide infrastructure-grade quality on every project—whether it's a commercial parking lot or a residential driveway paving job in Monterey. We take pride in being a trusted name in local site development and pavement restoration.”Coastal Pipeline’s asphalt paving services include:• Asphalt paving and resurfacing for roads, driveways, and parking lots• Pothole repair services and asphalt patching• Crack filling and surface sealing to fix asphalt driveway cracks and extend pavement life• Grading and surface preparation to ensure proper drainage and compaction• ADA-compliant upgrades and striping for commercial and municipal sitesThe company’s experienced paving team handles everything from minor driveway repairs to large-scale site paving projects. Clients benefit from Coastal Pipeline’s integrated approach, which combines utility trenching, grading, and paving into a single, seamless scope of work.With service areas extending from Santa Cruz to Gilroy and Carmel, Coastal Pipeline is the go-to asphalt paving contractor in Monterey County for general contractors, developers, HOAs, and property owners seeking durable results and streamlined coordination.About Coastal Pipeline Inc.:Coastal Pipeline Inc. is a licensed general engineering contractor specializing in underground utilities, excavating, and paving throughout Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito Counties. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal clients, with a focus on infrastructure-quality installations, safety compliance, and site development expertise.To schedule a quote or learn more about paving services, contact:Alejandro AragonOwner, Coastal Pipeline Inc.📞 831-402-5014📧 alejandro@contactcpi.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.