DFW’s Most Modern Plumbing Company Expands to Southlake, Challenging Status Quo

Our plumbers have been serving Southlake since day one so this was a logical expansion for our team. The Mother Pipe Logo

Southlake gets premium plumbing service as Mother opens new location, bringing transparent pricing and predictive maintenance to North Texas residents.

Southlake residents deserve a high-quality service experience, and frankly, ... We're bringing a completely different approach to how plumbing should work.” — Steven Smith, RMP - Mother

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mother Modern Plumbing announced the opening of a new location at 925 S Kimball Avenue in Southlake, Texas . The expansion represents Mother's mission to fundamentally change how people experience plumbing services, starting with communities that deserve better than the industry status quo."Southlake residents deserve a high-quality service experience, and frankly, we don't think there's anyone in the market who provides a service experience quite like us," says Steven Smith, Mother's Responsible Master Plumber. "We're bringing a completely different approach to how plumbing should work."Mother's new Southlake presence allows the company to serve the area's 31,500 residents with their signature tech-driven methodology, transparent pricing, and same-day diagnostic capabilities that have disrupted traditional plumbing across the metroplex.“We saw a huge increase in water heater repair calls ”, Mother's approach centers on understanding root causes rather than band-aid fixes.Working with their water softening technology partner, Mother analyzed municipal water quality data and discovered increasing hardness levels reaching 175 parts per million in Southlake's water supply.“Hard water isn’t regulated by the EPA,” says Steven Smith, Mother Modern Plumbing’s Master Plumber. “So, cities have little incentive to get hard minerals out of the water supply.”“We’re happy to flush and fix your water heater,” Smith says. “But long-term, homeowners are going to save more money by softening water before it enters their plumbing.”Mother encourages Southlake homeowners to select water softener brands that have the UPC shield logo. This means that a national laboratory like IAPMO or ANSI have verified the softening claims that the product makes.Mother’s new Southlake location facilitates quicker installation of whole home water softener systems from trusted brands like WaterTech. Mother’s team of licensed plumbers is trained and certified to install WaterTech products.ABOUT MOTHERDallas-Fort Worth-based Mother Modern Plumbing is disrupting the traditional plumbing industry by addressing the chronic pain points that plague homeowners: surprise price gouging, unreliable no-show technicians, and unexpected equipment failures. The family-owned company, led by a DFW native, has scaled from a single truck to over 10 vehicles serving thousands of homeowners by investing heavily in both cutting-edge technology and exceptional technician support. From real-time truck tracking software that eliminates service call guesswork to advanced products like smart water shutoffs and auto-descaling tankless water heaters, the company is bringing modern solutions to an industry that has resisted innovation for decades.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.