James ‘Jim Bill’ W. Keenan Presents Poetry Alongside a Lawyer: Collection V

Poetry Alongside a Lawyer: Collection V

A Culmination of a Lifelong Artistic Journey

WV, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retired trial court attorney and “Irish Poet,” James ‘Jim Bill’ W. Keenan, proudly announces the release of his fifth and final poetry collection, Poetry Alongside a Lawyer: Collection V. A heartfelt capstone to a literary journey that began amid the demands of a 45-year law career, this collection offers readers a deeply personal glimpse into the reflective soul of a man who has lived life with passion, purpose, and poetic perspective.Following his previous titles — Poetry By A Lawyer, Poetry From A Lawyer, Poetry With A Lawyer, and Poetry Near A Lawyer — this latest volume marks the completion of Keenan’s unique blend of legal discipline and lyrical expression. Each book in the series has stood as a testament to his unwavering fidelity to both his profession and his passion.More than just verse, Keenan’s poetry carries the weight of experience and the gentleness of introspection. Now in retirement, he embraces his creative identity fully, describing this final book as the culmination of a years-long pursuit of artistic and cultural self-fulfillment. With authenticity and heart, Keenan invites readers not only to observe but to reflect, to feel, and ultimately, to Live It Well — a sentiment that echoes throughout his work.“Whether readers find comfort or critique in my poetry,” says Keenan, “it is all offered sincerely — from a grateful heart and a soul still stirred by art.”James W. ‘Jim Bill’ Keenan practiced law for over four decades before devoting his golden years to poetry. Known for his thoughtful and artful expressions, he now delights in the slower rhythm of retirement, embracing the time to savor memories, creativity, and life’s quieter moments. His dual legacies — as a lawyer and a poet — continue to inspire those who seek meaning in both structure and soul.Other Titles by the Author Include:Poetry Near a Lawyer: Collection IV of Poetic and Artful ExpressionsPoetry With a Lawyer: Collection III of Poetic and Artful ExpressionsThe book is available on Amazon and other online retailers . For more information, please visit www.jameskeenan-books.com

