Cotton Heritage and Apliiq Partner to Deliver Rapid, U.S.–Based Print-on-Demand Fulfillment as De Minimis Ends

New alliance safeguards merchants from import delays and surprise tariffs with fast domestic production and shipping

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOS ANGELES, CA — September 2, 2025 — Cotton Heritage and Apliiq Inc. today announced a strategic partnership to enable rapid, U.S.–based print-on-demand (POD) fulfillment for apparel brands . As the United States suspends the long-standing “de minimis” exemption for low-value imports, the collaboration offers merchants a timely, dependable alternative: domestic production with fast turnarounds, transparent landed costs, and nationwide delivery.Under the partnership, Apliiq’s technology-driven POD platform and bi-coastal production network will integrate with Cotton Heritage’s premium, in-stock blanks, consolidating procurement, decoration, quality control, and shipping within the U.S. The result is a resilient, end-to-end supply chain that helps brands avoid new tariffs, customs backlogs, and international shipping disruptions—while maintaining brand-worthy quality.“With de minimis ending, brands need a U.S.-first fulfillment strategy they can count on,” said Ian Gruber, CEO for Apliiq Inc. “By pairing Cotton Heritage’s quality garments with Apliiq’s on-demand manufacturing and nationwide logistics, we’re giving merchants speed, predictability, and control over their margins.”“Cotton Heritage has always focused on quality and availability,” said a Nik Sachdeva, head of Internal Strategy for Cotton Heritage. “Together with Apliiq, we’re making it simple for growing brands to produce closer to their customers and ship quickly—without customs surprises.”What the partnership delivers for merchantsRapid U.S. fulfillment: On-demand decoration and shipping from Apliiq’s bi-coastal footprint (Los Angeles and Philadelphia) to reach customers quickly nationwide.Tariff-proof operations: Domestic production minimizes exposure to new duties and border delays tied to the end of de minimis.Premium blanks, always on hand: Cotton Heritage’s deep inventory and nationwide distribution ensures consistent quality and reliable stock across core styles and colors.Brand-worthy customization: Retail-grade on demand decoration (embroidery, direct to garment (DTG) printing, direct to film (DTF) printing, patches, woven/printed labels, and more) with robust QA.Seamless scale: Apliiq’s Shopify and WooCommerce integrations and workflow automation streamline order ingestion, routing, and tracking as sales grow.Why it matters nowThe U.S. is ending duty-free de minimis treatment for most low-value imports on August 29, 2025, a shift expected to add tariffs and complexity to direct-to-consumer cross-border shipments and to strain postal and express networks processing millions of small parcels daily. Over 30 countries have announced they will pause sending small parcel packages to the United States. Merchants that relied on de minimis-eligible imports may face new costs, delays, and compliance steps—making reliable U.S.-based production more valuable than ever.AvailabilityThe Cotton Heritage × Apliiq rapid fulfillment program is available now to new and existing merchants. Brands can onboard in days, connect their storefronts, and start routing orders to U.S. production immediately.About Apliiq Inc.Apliiq is a technology-powered, on-demand apparel manufacturing platform that enables brands to design, sell, and fulfill premium, decorated garments without inventory risk. With bi-coastal U.S. production, deep customization options, and seamless e-commerce integrations, Apliiq helps modern brands scale with speed and quality.About Cotton HeritageCotton Heritage is a leading premium apparel wholesaler known for high-quality fabrics, modern fits, and reliable inventory across key styles for the decorated-apparel market. Cotton Heritage partners with decorators and platforms nationwide to power brand-worthy merchandise.Media Contactpress@apliiq.comnik.sachdeva@cottonheritage.comEditor’s background note (for reference)On August 29, 2025, the U.S. suspends duty-free de minimis treatment for most low-value imports, eliminating the prior $800 threshold and subjecting parcels to applicable duties and customs procedures. White & CaseGlobal postal and express networks are adjusting processes, and analysts expect cost and timeline impacts for cross-border direct-to-consumer shipments. AP NewsBarron's

