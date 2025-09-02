Submit Release
Large Tracts Program: Know before you go

Parcels in enrolled in Idaho’s Large Tracts Program can change ownership at any time. Hunters, anglers and recreationists should never assume last season’s access is still valid this season. Always confirm land status before your trip by checking the Idaho Hunt Planner.

Idahoans are fortunate—two-thirds of their land is public—but many valuable and publicly accessible hunting and recreation areas in the Panhandle and Clearwater regions are private, working timberlands enrolled in the Large Tracts Program. 

Since 2019, this partnership has opened over 900,000 acres to the public. Because these parcels are private, working timberlands, sales, transfers and restrictions can—and do—occur.

Ownership changes. Access changes. Don’t assume—check before you go.

