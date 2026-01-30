Annual South Fork Clearwater River Localized Broodstock Collection Program Starts Feb. 2

To safely place fish in tubes, tubes should be completely submerged under water but in areas easily accessible by program staff. Use the provided line to attached tubes to the shore and place tubes in areas with slow current that are not silty or muddy. Fish should be placed in the tubes so that they are facing upstream. Only one fish should be placed into a tube at a time. We typically distribute two sizes of tubes, please use the smaller tubes when possible for smaller fish, reserving the larger tubes for the truly jumbo size. Please do not relocate the tubes to another location. Also, once a fish has been placed in a tube, it may not be removed or harvested by an angler. Fish and Game staff will be moving up and down the river collecting data and eligible fish for the broodstock program, if you see us and want to participate, wave us down and we will get you signed up.

We appreciate all the anglers that participate in the Southfork localized broodstock program. You are vital component of the programs continued success, and it couldn’t be done without your help and cooperation. We will see you out on the river. Get those lines wet!