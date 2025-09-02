Slovenia increases support for UNRWA

SLOVENIA, September 2 - On the sidelines of the Bled Strategic Forum, Ms. Tanja Fajon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, and Mr. Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), signed a €4 million agreement to support the Agency’s work over the next four years (2025 – 2028), including €1 million per year in fully flexible funding.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.