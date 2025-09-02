Submit Release
Slovenia increases support for UNRWA

SLOVENIA, September 2 - On the sidelines of the Bled Strategic Forum, Ms. Tanja Fajon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, and Mr. Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), signed a €4 million agreement to support the Agency’s work over the next four years (2025 – 2028), including €1 million per year in fully flexible funding.

