Lion's Share Strategies Family Office Launches Dual Private Equity + Holdings Model

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lion's Share Strategies today announced the appointment of Amanda Opperman, PhD, as Chief Impact Officer, Equity & Holdings, as the family office expands into a dual-structure model combining a private equity fund with a permanent holdings platform.The new structure positions Lion's Share Strategies to deploy capital through both traditional fund vehicles and a holding company model that allows for long-term acquisitions and operational growth. The blended approach provides flexibility for founders and transparency for limited partners (LPs), while opening multiple pathways to value creation.An additional $17M remains open in the equity fund, bringing the total fund size to $50M alongside the $33M already invested across 11 portfolio companies."When markets tighten, strong companies with real fundamentals are often overlooked," said Opperman. "That's when disciplined investors can step in and create outsized value. Our blended structure gives us the ability to move quickly on acquisitions or deploy fund capital in a way that matches LPs' appetite for risk and return."Opperman will advance an expanded investment thesis that seizes opportunities created by rapid shifts in federal funding priorities. As traditional revenue streams in education, research, and public health face uncertainty, organizations that once depended on federal dollars are being pushed to find new pathways to sustainability. This moment has opened the door for ventures that can translate mission into commercializable solutions — products, services, and platforms with measurable market demand. By backing companies that bridge this gap, Lion's Share Strategies aims to turn disruption into durable growth, scaling enterprises that deliver both impact and returns in sectors too essential to be left behind.

