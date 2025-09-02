Inaugural CaribCon Launches in Turks and Caicos, Showcasing Caribbean Creativity and Culture

CaribCon 2025 Hosted at The Shore Club Turks & Caicos

Four-day gathering unites influencers, creators, and brands to drive growth in the Caribbean Orange Economy

Hosting CaribCon here is about showing that Turks and Caicos is not only a premier tourism destination, but also a hub where culture, creativity, and innovation can thrive.” — Omega Simmons, Founder

LONG BAY, PROVIDENCIALES, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This October, the Turks and Caicos Islands will host the inaugural CaribCon, a groundbreaking gathering designed to showcase Caribbean culture, content, and creativity while connecting the region’s most dynamic voices in media, influence, and innovation.

Scheduled for October 23 - 26, 2025 at The Shore Club Resort in Long Bay, Providenciales, CaribCon will bring together influencers, content creators, media professionals, marketers, and brands from across the Caribbean and diaspora to learn, connect, and collaborate. The event is the vision of S. Omega Simmons, founder of SOS Media, whose Bahamian roots and Turks and Caicos heritage fuel her passion for Caribbean culture and creativity. CaribCon was created as a bold platform to fuel the growth of the Orange Economy in the Caribbean, positioning the Turks and Caicos Islands as a vibrant hub of cultural and creative influence.

“The Turks and Caicos Islands is celebrated worldwide for its pristine beaches and luxury tourism, but what the world should also see is the richness of our creative community. Our singers, storytellers, designers, and digital creators stand shoulder to shoulder with the best of the Caribbean. Hosting CaribCon here is about showing that Turks and Caicos is not only a premier tourism destination, but also a hub where culture, creativity, and innovation can thrive.” - Omega Simmons, Founder, CaribCon

CaribCon will feature four days of immersive programming, including:

• Dynamic panels and hands-on workshops

• Live brand activations

• A ‘TikTok Turks and Caicos Takeover’

• Curated networking opportunities

• Cultural showcases that celebrate the region’s unique spirit

All of this will unfold against the stunning backdrop of the Turks and Caicos Islands, home to the world-famous Grace Bay Beach. The setting provides an ideal stage for participants to immerse themselves in both innovation and inspiration, with the islands’ natural beauty enhancing the cultural and creative energy of the event.

Attendees can expect to be inspired by bold voices shaping the future of media and influence, connect with creators, communicators, and brands, discover innovative ways to monetise creativity and expand their platforms, and participate in a movement dedicated to amplifying Caribbean creativity on the global stage.

Registration opens September 5, 2025 at www.caribcon.co. Travel details will be published in the first week of September.

