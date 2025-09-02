Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,332 in the last 365 days.

House committee releases FY 2026 appropriations bill

The House Appropriations Committee today released the fiscal year 2026 appropriations bill for the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and related agencies. The bill provides a total discretionary allocation of $184.5 billion. It provides HHS with $108 billion, which is $7 billion or 6% below the FY 2025 enacted level. The bill provides support for rural health, primary care, workforce, behavioral health and other programs. It also allocates $100 million to support the administration’s Make America Healthy Again initiative. The bill is expected to be considered in a subcommittee markup today. Additional legislative activity and information on the bill are anticipated for later this week. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House committee releases FY 2026 appropriations bill

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more