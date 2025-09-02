House committee releases FY 2026 appropriations bill

The House Appropriations Committee today released the fiscal year 2026 appropriations bill for the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and related agencies. The bill provides a total discretionary allocation of $184.5 billion. It provides HHS with $108 billion, which is $7 billion or 6% below the FY 2025 enacted level. The bill provides support for rural health, primary care, workforce, behavioral health and other programs. It also allocates $100 million to support the administration’s Make America Healthy Again initiative. The bill is expected to be considered in a subcommittee markup today. Additional legislative activity and information on the bill are anticipated for later this week.

