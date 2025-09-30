AHA provides recommendations to HHS, CMS for insurers to adhere to prior authorization pledge 

The AHA Sept. 29 sent recommendations to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to help ensure insurance plans adhere to the agencies’ health insurer pledge to reform prior authorization processes. They include monitoring plans’ progress in fully implementing existing regulations, such as the interoperability and prior authorization final rule and reforms issued in the 2024 Medicare Advantage final rule. “As a result of the enormous detrimental impact that certain prior authorization practices routinely place on patients, physicians and hospitals, the AHA has been actively pushing for reforms in this area for a long time and working with health plans to collaboratively reduce the burdens associated with these programs,” the AHA wrote.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.