Todd Otis to Read at Mental Health Event with Focus on Revolutionary James Ottis

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revolutionary Spaces and the National Museum of Mental Health Project (NMMHP) are jointly launching the virtual exhibit “Patriot, Hero, Distracted Person: James Otis, Jr. and Mental Health in the Eighteenth Century” on September 5 at the Old State House in Boston, MA. One of the prominent participants and speaker at the event is Todd Otis, a descendant of James Otis Jr. who is regarded as one of the founding fathers of the American Revolution of 1775.Todd Otis saw the publication of his book of historical fiction Sparks of the Revolution (Modern History Press) on Independence Day in 2024. His book came as a vibrant reminder of the struggle and sacrifices that patriotic Americans passionately espoused to fight their way to freedom from the British monarchy.James Otis suffered from progressively challenging mental health issues which took the form of erratic behavior and was greatly exacerbated by the viscious assault he suffered at the hands of British customs officials. He was persuaded to remove himself from public leadership and eventually found refuge in the home of the Osgood family in Andover. One of the final scenes of this historical fiction is at a dinner in John Hancock’s house where it is portrayed that Otis had a complete melt down, walking around the dinner table and ranting loudly in Latin. He was then calmed down by his sister Mercy. After the dinner Otis was taken back to Andover and to the care of the Osgood family.Having served in the Peace Corps and as a Minnesota State Representative, Todd Otis continues to work endlessly to contribute toward environmental and educational reforms in his state and nationwide. Few contemporary book authors would arguably be as qualified to speak at an event focused on the mental health challenges of James Otis Jr. as Todd whose book features the role of his ancestor in keeping the fire of freedom aflame in the formative years of the American Revolution.Todd will be reading from Sparks of the Revolution at the September-5th event in Boston. Exhibit creators Paul Piwko, Kate LaPine, and Revolutionary Spaces Exhibits Manager Lucy Pollock will also deliver remarks at the event.Admission to the event is free but seating is limited and pre-registration is required to secure a seat. To register, please visit the event page at Revolutionary Spaces

