Del Playa Group Launches Following Strategic Merger of MN Advisory, NS Auxilium and Devine Financial Solutions

The Del Playa Group Founders

Fractional/Interim CFO, top offshore accounting, and digital transformation to help audit and finance teams do more with less without compromising quality.

We’re now able to deliver broader, more integrated solutions...” — Darren Devine

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Del Playa Group, founded by Noel Navarro, Darren Devine, and Steve Prohaska, today announced its official launch following the strategic merger of NS Auxilium, MN Advisory and Devine Financial Solutions. This new professional services firm brings together three highly respected organizations with more than a decade of collaboration, combining deep expertise in supporting the Office of the CFO, providing top offshore talent, and integrating technology solutions to help companies scale effectively while driving cost savings.The Del Playa Group was created to meet the growing demand from businesses and CPA firms for fractional CFO advisory , top offshore talent, and technology systems. At Del Playa Group, our mission is simple: help audit and finance teams do more with less, without compromising quality.“Forming the Del Playa Group marks a major milestone for our clients,” said Darren Devine, Co-Founder and Partner of DPG. “We’re now able to deliver broader, more integrated solutions — from strategic advisory engagements to top offshore talent and technology integration — all designed to create measurable value.”Expanded Service OfferingsThe Del Playa Group delivers a comprehensive suite of tailored solutions to our clients:1. Fractional CFO & Advisory Services — High-level financial leadership tailored to client needs, ranging from strategic planning to restructuring, capital raising, and board reporting.2. Top Offshore Talent — Big-4-caliber accountants, and auditors at competitive offshore rates, giving clients access to world-class expertise and scalable teams.3. Technology Solutions — End-to-end design, implementation, and optimization of finance and operations systems, helping companies leverage data for smarter decision-making.A Vision for the Future“We provide a unique model that blends strategic advisory with flexible offshore delivery, giving clients clarity, control, and cost efficiency during critical inflection points.” said Noel Navarro, Co-Founder and Partner of DPG.Steven Prohaska, Co-Founder and Partner of DPG, added: “What sets us apart is the way we’ve blended decades of CFO-level leadership with a proven offshore model. This combination means our clients get the efficiencies of a global firm with the personal touch of a dedicated partner.”About Del Playa GroupDel Playa Group (DPG) is a U.S.-based professional services firm specializing in accounting, finance, and audit solutions for businesses and CPA firms. We help clients expand capacity, strengthen controls, and elevate performance by combining three pillars: fractional CFO advisory, top offshore talent, and transformative technology.Headquartered in Orange County, California, DPG was founded by Noel Navarro, Darren Devine, and Steven Prohaska through the strategic merger of NS Auxilium, MN Advisory Services, and Devine Financial Solutions. The merger united two highly respected organizations with over a decade of collaboration, with a modern services platform that helps businesses scale efficiently while driving cost savings.By developing high-trust, long-term relationships with businesses and CPA firms, we deliver tailored recommendations. Our clients rely on us for everything from placing auditors on new engagements, building technology-enabled processes or moving entire accounting functions offshore. By paying above-market rates to our global team members, we attract and retain world-class professionals, while passing on cost savings to clients — creating a win-win model that delivers both margin and quality.Whether you’re building your first set of financial statements, implementing SOX controls, staffing a critical audit project, or evaluating ERP systems, we provide the right mix of people, process, and technology to meet your needs.At Del Playa Group, our mission is simple: help audit and finance teams do more with less, without compromising quality.For more information, visit www.delplayagroup.com BPO: Business Process OutsourcingFAO: Finance and Accounting OffshoringGCC: Global Capability Center

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.