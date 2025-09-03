New York Comic Con to Host Launch of Oscar-Nominated Filmmaker Barry Alexander Brown’s Debut Fantasy Trilogy

Barry Alexander Brown

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Barry Alexander Brown debuts Wind, the first book in his fantasy trilogy, launching at New York Comic Con 2025.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed filmmaker Barry Alexander Brown is set to release his highly anticipated debut fantasy novel, Wind, the first installment in The Tor’oc Trilogy on September 30, 2025, on Amazon and at select bookstores. Known for his groundbreaking work as an editor and director on socially conscious films, Brown brings his cinematic storytelling to the page, crafting a powerful and immersive fantasy epic unlike any other.Aeon the Leaf, a tender soul descended from a much-feared war chief, is plucked from the prison island where his Tor’oc people have lived for a thousand years and lured back into the land of Aemira as it finds itself in peril — The blood of the legendary and brutal chief may be their savior, he may be their worst enemy.Wind blends lyrical storytelling with intricate world-building in an epic fantasy trilogy of myth, magic, politics, and the sacred bond between people and nature, offering the kind of literary depth that will appeal to fans of Ursula K. Le Guin, N.K. Jemisin, and Octavia Butler.Upcoming Appearance: New York Comic Con 2025To celebrate the launch of Wind, Brown will be appearing at New York Comic Con. Attendees can look forward to a scavenger hunt with exclusive prizes, book sales, signings, photo opportunities, and limited-edition merchandise throughout the weekend. The highly anticipated first public unveiling of Wind (English edition) will take place on October 9-12, 2025, at the Javits Center (Booth #1157). Entry to the event requires a valid NYCC ticket or badge.Early Praise“Most people know Barry Alexander Brown from his socially conscious films. At first glance, this novel might seem like a stretch from his cinematic works. However, Brown uses his storytelling to fight back against the attacks on people’s identity and the environment from the current U.S. administration.” —Eric Smith, Seattle Book Review“Barry Alexander Brown’s Wind: The Tor’oc Trilogy, Book I is an immersive, genre-blending tale of post-apocalyptic mythology, tribal legacy, and fantastical reinvention that carves out a unique place in the canon of epic fantasy. It’s part origin myth, part ecological fable, and part political allegory, told in a lyrical, hypnotic style that reads like oral storytelling passed down through the generations.” —Scott Olsen, Manhattan Book Review“Brown invites readers to question the weight of inherited history: can one truly redeem the sins of ancestors? And what does it mean to belong to a people feared by the world, when you yourself are kind, curious, and nonviolent?” —Jessica Fahey, Los Angeles Book Review“As someone who reads a lot of science fiction and fantasy, Wind: The Tor’oc Trilogy, Book I stands out as a highly original blend of post-apocalyptic tribal fantasy and philosophical coming-of-age tale. Barry Alexander Brown’s world is one I’ve never encountered before, and that’s saying something. Wind is a cerebral fantasy with a heart.” —Kyle Eaton, San Diego Book Review“It doesn’t move in a straight line or shout to be understood. Instead, it circles you slowly, winding itself around you like a vine until you realize you’ve been pulled into a world that’s ancient, wounded, and waiting to be remembered. Wind isn’t about easy heroes or clear villains. It’s about listening to what came before, walking through the unknown, and maybe, finding a different way forward. Sometimes, the softest voices echo the longest.” —Faith Williams, Chicago Book ReviewAbout Barry Alexander BrownBarry Alexander Brown is a two-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker, known for his long-standing collaborations with director Spike Lee editing films such as BlacKkKlansman, Malcolm X, and Do the Right Thing. This year, his work has included the release of Highest 2 Lowest (Apple+ and A24), Katrina: Come Hell and High Water (Netflix), and Fasting and The Longevity Revolution. With Wind, Brown expands his storytelling to the world of fantasy literature, delivering a powerful tale that combines mythic world-building with themes of identity, redemption, and ecological balance.

