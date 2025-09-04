Commio Launches InstantApp™ for Rich Business Messaging

New Options Increase Customer Trust, Add Extensive New Functionality

Once a customer is registered, they can literally send their first RCS message to customers within minutes using InstantApp.” — Michael Moran

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commio is pleased to announce that it has added Rich Communication Services (RCS) for business with the introduction of InstantApp™ to its text messaging product line. RCS greatly extends messaging capabilities for businesses while at the same time optimizing brand exposure and building consumer trust.RCS was initially available on Android phones and was recently added to the iPhone’s messaging application, substantially broadening the market and offering businesses a wide array of new options for interacting with customers regardless of phone type. According to Commio CEO Michael Moran, this is a massive upgrade for companies who rely on text messaging as part of their communications.“Rich Business Messaging utilizes the same messaging application on your phone as SMS and MMS, but it is a game-changer in every other way,” Moran states. “To begin with, RCS texts include your company’s logo—enhancing brand awareness—plus independent verification that you are who you say you are. Given the onslaught of spam from voice and messaging fraudsters these days, identity confirmation is critical for consumer trust.”Commio co-founder and CTO Michael Tindall concurs. “With a 98% open rate within minutes of receipt, texting is an amazing way to communicate with customers. With the new functionality available via RCS, however, such as the ability to buy products directly from within the messaging app, maintaining that trust is vital.”Tindall explains that Rich Business Messaging can pull from smart phones’ other applications such as maps, weather, QR codes, and even the user’s wallet, allowing businesses to essentially recreate an app experience directly within the messaging app. He predicts that the new options will ultimately render a lot of mobile applications obsolete.“With rich media, buttons, carousels, and more, you can give customers the same look, feel, and functionality without having to download anything or click through to another app. That’s why Commio named our new offering InstantApp.”Additionally, Tindall notes that Commio’s new “Send a Message” content creation suite lets users build new texts (SMS, MMS, or RCS) by adding their choice of features with just a click of a button, reducing the need for developer resources. Preview and Test options let users see how the message will appear on either an iPhone or Android screen.Moran comments, “Businesses have waited years for the benefits of Rich Communication Services to be commercially available, and I’m delighted to say that RBM is exceeding expectations. Once a customer is registered, they can literally send their first RCS message to customers within minutes using InstantApp.”For more information about Rich Business Messaging and InstantApp™, please visit commio.com About CommioCommio’s highly customizable communications API platform empowers thousands of enterprises, SaaS platforms, and contact centers to deliver outstanding customer experiences. By transforming traditional telecommunications into agile, cloud-based APIs, Commio enables businesses to execute high-quality calls and text messaging at scale, backed by real-time support and intelligent routing solutions.Commio, thinQ, and teli are registered trademarks of thinQ Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.