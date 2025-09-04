Great River Road donates its largest gift to fund mental and behavioral health positions in Telluride schools

GREAT RIVER ROAD MAKES LARGEST PRIVATE FOUNDATION GIFT TO FUND MENTAL AND BEHAVIORAL HEALTH POSITIONS IN TELLURIDE SCHOOLS

"Healing isn’t a soft skill. It’s the core of resilience."” — Bevin Carter

TELLURIDE, CO, CO, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great River Road, a Carter Family Foundation led by trauma-informed education advocate Bevin Carter, has made the most significant private foundation gift in the Telluride Education Foundation ’s (TEF) history to safeguard mental and behavioral health positions in the Telluride School District. Made through TEF’s Fund-a-Need program, the gift averts deep cuts to student support and ensures trained staff remain in place amid rising mental and behavioral health needs.According to Hannah Richman, TEF board president, “Bevin has been both generous and deeply hands-on—donating through Great River Road and working at the grassroots level to bring additional trauma-informed education resources to our district. Her leadership is making a measurable difference in our schools. This grant was part of the largest-ever donation from TEF to the schools, and we hope it inspires others to make similar donations.”TEF is the only organization that raises funds to support Telluride’s public schools directly. The foundation continues to strengthen schools and students through high-impact grants.Additional collaboration is underway. Great River Road and the Colorado-based Trauma Advocacy Foundation , also led by Carter, are exploring complementary supports with Second Wind Fund, the Kempe Center, and academic partners such as the University of Denver’s Butler Institute for Families and University of Colorado programs focused on rural school health and education. “This gift is more than a donation—it’s momentum for healing-centered education,” Carter said. “These steps are about building durable capacity. Healing isn’t a soft skill. It’s the core of resilience.”Quick facts:• Great River Road has earmarked $1 million in multi‑year funding to support mental and behavioral health positions in the Telluride School District.• Literacy coordinator position preserved• Two behavioral health roles expanded from half-time to 0.75 positions each• Hundreds of K-12 students impacted• Support secured through 2030About Great River Road, A Carter Family FoundationGreat River Road advances trauma-informed education and community well-being through philanthropy, partnerships, and advocacy. More at grrfoundation.com.About Telluride Education FoundationTEF is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization investing in enrichment of K-12 education in the Telluride School District. More at tellurideeducation.org.About The Trauma Advocacy FoundationFounded by Bevin Carter, the Trauma Advocacy Foundation works to dismantle systems that perpetuate harm and deliver trauma-informed education and accountability wherever children live, learn, and grow. Guided by the belief that silence is complicity, the foundation ensures no child is left unseen, unheard, or unprotected. More at traumaadvocacy.org.Media Contact:Shacha Lad720-613-2112press@grrfoundation.com

