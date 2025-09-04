Craters & Freighters Phoenix Offers Temporary Holding and White Glove Delivery for SEMICON West Exhibitors

Craters & Freighters Phoenix offers secure short-term storage for trade show booths, signage, and equipment ahead of SEMICON West. White glove delivery ensures safe transport, unpacking, and placement of delicate displays at the Phoenix Convention Center. From custom crating of robotics and tech to return shipping, Craters & Freighters Phoenix simplifies post-show logistics.

Craters & Freighters Phoenix streamlines SEMICON West with trade show logistics, safe storage, white glove delivery, and custom crating for exhibitor displays.

We’re proud to offer SEMICON West exhibitors peace of mind by handling the heavy lifting—literally and logistically—so they can focus on making connections and showcasing their innovations.” — Sumit Walia, Franchisee of Craters & Freighters Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the arrival of SEMICON West 2025 at the Phoenix Convention Center this October, Craters & Freighters Phoenix announced today that it will provide specialized logistics support for exhibitors, including temporary holding, secure storage, and white glove delivery of booths, displays, and marketing materials directly to the convention floor.



Known for its expertise in packaging, crating, and shipping oversized, high-value, and sensitive items, Craters & Freighters Phoenix is expanding its services to meet the unique demands of large conventions and trade shows. For SEMICON West exhibitors, this includes:

Short-Term Storage: Safe, climate-appropriate holding for exhibition booths, tables, signage, and display materials before show setup.

• White Glove Delivery: Direct transport to the Phoenix Convention Center, with careful handling, unpacking, and placement of items.

• Custom Crating & Packaging: Protection for delicate technology, robotics, or presentation equipment requiring custom crates or protective solutions.

• Return & Re-Ship Services: After the event, items can be repacked and shipped to the next trade show location or back to company headquarters.



“Events like SEMICON West bring together hundreds of companies with valuable, often delicate displays,” said Sumit Walia, Franchisee of Craters & Freighters Phoenix. “We’re proud to offer exhibitors peace of mind by handling the heavy lifting—literally and logistically—so they can focus on making connections and showcasing their innovations.”



SEMICON West, one of the microelectronics industry’s premier events, will draw over 700 exhibitors and thousands of attendees to Phoenix for the first time October 7–9, 2025. With exhibit space sold out months in advance, secure handling and timely delivery of materials are critical for participants preparing for the global stage.



For more information on specialized trade show logistics and other services, please visit https://www.cratersandfreightersphoenix.com/crating/reusable-trade-show-crates/.



ABOUT CRATERS & FREIGHTERS PHOENIX

Since 1998, the Phoenix location has provided custom packaging and worldwide transportation services. Arizona businesses rely on the Phoenix team’s experience to ensure complex shipments are handled with professionalism and care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.