2,000 Miles on the Weirdest Bike in America: Texan Pedals Across the Country to Fight for Ponzi Scheme Victims

Aaron Pedaling Across America: Biking from Dallas to Washington, D.C. in a Human-Powered Velomobile to Raise Awareness For Victims of Ponzi Schemes via PonziRelief.org

If one person can be responsible for taking away someone’s retirement, why can’t many of us, working together, get it all back.” — Aaron Novinger

MANSFIELD, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forget the Tour de France! On Tuesday, September 2, 2025, Aaron Novinger and his wife Rebecca, accounting firm owners, are setting off on the 2nd Annual 2,000-mile charity bike ride to Washington, D.C. — but he won’t be riding a traditional racing bike. Instead, he’ll be tackling the journey on a one-of-a-kind velomobile. The bike is designed in nature’s most aerodynamic shape…a teardrop. Why have you never seen this before? Because this type of bike is just now coming to North America!Novinger’s annual ride, dubbed “Pedaling Against Ponzi’s,” raises awareness for thousands of retirees and families who lost their life savings to financial fraud.The good news is the IRS does have a solution. It’s called Form 4684 Section C. This provision helps victims receive up to a 95% income credit, but the provision expires, Dec 31st, 2025.This provision was added to the tax code in 2009 to help the Madoff victims and was originally due to expire in 2020. The Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2019 and the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2020 expanded the special rules of Form 4684 Section C adding five more years; ending this provision at the end of 2025. This form specifically allows personal casualty losses attributable to certain major federal disasters, by adding Section C that includes losses from Ponzi schemes.Ponzi victims carry weight and hardship every single day. “Every mile I pedal, especially through the Ozark and Appalachian Mountains, is a reminder of their struggle — and their hope for relief. My pain is temporary; theirs is permanent.” The Novinger's goal is to arrive in Washington DC with at least 50,000 signatures to save Form 4684 Section C.About the Ride· Distance: 2,000 miles from Texas to Washington, D.C.· Departure: Tuesday, September 2, (Fort Worth, TX)· Arrival: Mid-October, U.S. Capitol· Beneficiaries: Victims of financial fraud and Ponzi schemesSupporters can follow the ride daily on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok (@PedalingAgainstPonzis) and sign the petition at PonziRelief.org Media Opportunities· Ride kickoff event in Fort Worth on Sept. 2 (next to Buc-ees and Texas Motor Speedway)· Daily video dispatches from the road· Interviews with Novinger en route· Live arrival coverage at the U.S. Capitol

