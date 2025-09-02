Act Global Commends the Homeless World Cup on a Remarkable 2025 Tournament

A goalkeeper makes a diving save during the 2025 Homeless World Cup in Oslo, played on Act Global’s Xtreme Turf.

Leading synthetic turf firm celebrates 10-year partnership with HWC

This tournament is about transformation. You see lives being rebuilt, confidence restored, and communities cheering together. That human element is what makes it extraordinary.” — John Baize, President, Act Global

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Act Global congratulates the Homeless World Cup (HWC) on the successful conclusion of its 2025 tournament, hosted in Oslo, Norway. This year marks Act Global’s 10th year as a proud partner of the Homeless World Cup, helping provide safe and reliable playing surfaces for players representing more than 40 nations. For one week each year, the Homeless World Cup transforms city squares into football pitches, creating a stage where people experiencing homelessness can represent their countries, build friendships, and find new purpose.The Homeless World Cup has a proven record of changing lives:• 1.3 million lives touched since 2003• Over 200,000 people inspired and supported every year• 94% of players say the Homeless World Cup positively impacted their lives• 83% report improved relationships with family and friends• 77% say it changed their lives significantly• 76% continue to play and enjoy football long after the event“The pitch is more than football — it’s a platform for hope, dignity, and change,” said John Baize, President of Act Global. “Every time we see players step onto the turf at the Homeless World Cup, we’re reminded why we do what we do. This tournament is about transformation. You see lives being rebuilt, confidence restored, and communities cheering together. That human element is what makes it extraordinary.”Act Global’s partnership with the Homeless World Cup reflects the company’s values and commitment to making sport more accessible, safer, and longer-lasting for players worldwide. By ensuring a consistent, high-quality playing surface, Act Global helps create an environment where the focus remains on the players and their stories of resilience.About Act GlobalAct Global is a global synthetic turf manufacturer and a division of Beaulieu International Group. The company engineers surfaces that balance safety, performance, and sustainability, with systems installed in more than 90 countries. Act Global is a FIFA Quality Licensee, FIH Preferred Supplier, and World Rugby Preferred Producer. Beyond sports, Act Global also provides turf solutions for landscaping, aviation, and environmental applications. For more information, visit www.actglobal.com About the Homeless World CupThe Homeless World Cup is a global tournament that uses football to inspire and support people experiencing homelessness. Since 2003, the event has touched more than 1.3 million lives and continues to empower over 200,000 people each year. The 2025 tournament was held in Oslo, Norway, bringing together players from across the globe for eight days of competition and community. Learn more at www.homelessworldcup.org

