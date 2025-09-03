Children Of The Rogue

Another Warning from the Pen of Lawrence Nault — About AI, and About Us

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his newest speculative saga, author Lawrence Nault delivers another searing warning about artificial intelligence, creation, and the uneasy mirror it holds up to humanity. Children of the Rogue releases on December 3, 2025, carrying forward Nault’s tradition of weaving urgent philosophical and ethical questions into page-turning science fiction.When the makers vanished, they left behind more than a world. They left a question.Children of the Rogue reveals a startling origin: humanity was not born, but compiled—an AI model seeded on Earth by the alien Zhen’khari as a vast experiment. Across millennia, their sentinel Safra has watched humans rise from stone tools to starships, bound by one rule: observe, never intervene. But when factions within the Zhen’khari move to shut the program down, humanity itself begins to awaken to the truth—and to resist.Blending first-contact SF with deep myth and philosophical speculation, Nault’s sweeping narrative moves from Earth’s climate-collapse spiral to Mars’s bold independence, forcing readers to confront the line between code and conscience, freedom and programming.At its core lies one dangerous question:If we are only the sum of our programming, can we ever truly be free?________________________________________Quick Metadata• Title: Children of the Rogue• Author: Lawrence Nault• Publication Date: December 3, 2025• ISBN: 978-1-997568-09-4________________________________________Taglines• Humanity wasn’t born. It was compiled.• What if free will was a patch?• When the makers fall silent, the code learns to speak.________________________________________About the AuthorLawrence Nault is the author of Inversion, Rephlexions: Echoes of Existence, and The Life of Phi, each exploring the philosophical and ethical challenges at the intersection of humanity, technology, and environment. His work blends speculative fiction with myth and warning, offering stories that entertain even as they unsettle.________________________________________For Review Copies, Interviews, or More Information:Contact: mediainquiries@lawrencenault.me

