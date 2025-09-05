EGENBERG MAKES HISTORY: FROM THE COURTROOM TO THE CATWALK AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

Egenberg Style at New York Fashion Week

Egenberg Trial Lawyers debut their fashion brand, Egenberg Style, at New York Fashion Week, blending law, culture, and couture.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Egenberg Trial Lawyers will become the first law firm to present its own fashion brand at New York Fashion Week , marking a distinctive convergence of law, culture, and design.The brand, Egenberg Style – New Orleans, grew out of the firm’s original promotional merchandise line. It was developed to reflect themes of justice and civic engagement through clothing that draws inspiration from New Orleans’ cultural heritage. The designs incorporate influences from the city’s music, vibrant culture, and iconic celebrations such as Mardi Gras and JazzFest. The line ranges from swimwear and raincoats to silk evening gowns, with each item designed to highlight a narrative rooted in the city’s identity.“Fashion is another way to stand up for what matters. We want people to feel connected to a larger purpose through what they wear,” said Diana Egenberg, founder of Egenberg Style. “Things are often not what they seem until you pay close attention to detail. In law, just like in life.”Egenberg Style first appeared at New Orleans Fashion Week in 2024. In May 2025, the label presented its collection on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. This September, following its New York Fashion Week debut, the brand will return to New Orleans Fashion Week on the 20th, before participating in Golf Fashion Night in Central Europe and preparing for Milan Fashion Week.The New York Fashion Week showcase will take place at Gotham Hall in Manhattan, a venue known for its historic architecture and striking atmosphere.By presenting a collection at New York Fashion Week, Egenberg Style brings together elements of law, art, and fashion in a way not previously seen in the industry.For more information, visit www.egenbergstyle.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.