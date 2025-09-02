Texas DPS Trooper Wins North American Inspectors Championship

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is proud to announce that Trooper Dustin Henderson (San Angelo) has earned the Jimmy K. Ammons Grand Champion Award at the 2025 North American Inspectors Championship (NAIC). This is the highest honor awarded to a commercial motor vehicle roadside inspector in North America, recognizing exceptional skill, professionalism and dedication to roadway safety.

Henderson was recognized as this year’s Grand Champion by Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) President Capt. John Hahn of the Colorado State Patrol. The event was held from August 18–23, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, bringing together 46 of the top inspectors from across the U.S., Canada and Mexico to compete in NAIC, the only North American event dedicated to commercial motor vehicle inspector excellence.

“This recognition is a testament to Trooper Henderson’s commitment to public safety and his outstanding expertise as a commercial vehicle inspector,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “We are incredibly proud of him for representing DPS and the entire state of Texas at the highest level.”

In addition to being named Grand Champion, Trooper Henderson also received the High Points Award – United States, as the top-scoring U.S. inspector. He further distinguished himself with strong performances in multiple categories, including:

First Place – North American Standard Level I Inspection (the most commonly performed 37-step inspection)

Second Place – Hazardous Materials/Dangerous Goods and Cargo Tank/Bulk Packaging Inspection

Second Place – Passenger Carrier Vehicle Inspection

NAIC competitors undergo rigorous testing across six inspection categories over two days, performing mock roadside inspections on commercial vehicles, identifying violations and applying advanced safety protocols under timed, real-world scenarios. The competition also provides cutting-edge training on the latest safety technologies, hazardous materials regulations, post-crash inspections and more—skills competitors take back to their home jurisdictions to enhance roadway safety.

As the 2025 NAIC Grand Champion, Trooper Henderson will attend the upcoming CVSA Annual Conference and Exhibition in Denver, Colorado, where he will be honored and address Alliance membership at the awards luncheon on September 24.

About DPS CVE

In 1927, the increase in truck traffic on small Texas roads became a major issue, resulting in damage to highways and bridges. With the advent of trucking as a major industry, and the roads at the time generally being very narrow, the Texas Legislature found it necessary to create an organization to enforce existing regulations. The Legislature authorized the Texas Highway Department to employ 18 License and Weight inspectors and one chief inspector. After only two years, the License and Weight section was increased to 50 men and was named the State Highway Patrol. Two years later, in 1931, the enforcing agency was authorized 120 men. Today, there are 769 DPS Personnel certified to enforce federal motor carrier safety regulations, stationed across the state of Texas. These men and women play a vital role in ensuring commercial vehicles stay in compliance while out on Texas roadways.

Please join us in congratulating Trooper Dustin Henderson on his accomplishments at NAIC.

###(HQ 2025-086)