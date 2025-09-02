Manatee sighting halts work at TxDOT ferry construction project

Sept. 2, 2025

By Rickey Dailey

PORT ARANSAS – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) works to keep all Texans safe: drivers, contractors, TxDOT employees and wildlife.

A rare sighting of a West Indian manatee temporarily halted construction in late August at TxDOT’s ferry operations in Port Aransas.

TxDOT works to be a good steward of the environment, protecting wildlife that are potentially affected by projects. That meant, TxDOT crews knew what to do when they saw the majestic sea cow swimming nearby.

The $64 million project, which is upgrading ramps and landings for the Port Aransas ferry system, came to a standstill when construction crews spotted the endangered and federally protected manatee in waters near the job site.

Prior to construction, TxDOT educated construction personnel about the potential presence of these large mammals and the requirement to report sightings.

Construction personnel from Russell Marine, the contractor leading the project, immediately reported the manatee to TxDOT as required. All work paused as the manatee lingered for several hours near the ferry operations before heading west toward Corpus Christi Bay.

“The safety of the public, our contractors, and TxDOT employees is always our top priority,” said Mike Walsh, TxDOT district engineer in Corpus Christi. “But protecting wildlife near our projects is also critical.”

The manatee was not in visible distress and was observed at the ferry operations for several hours before moving along the shoreline to the west toward Corpus Christi Bay, allowing construction to resume.

TxDOT has made environmental stewardship a key focus of its statewide operations, incorporating wildlife crossings for ocelots, bat houses under bridges, and other initiatives to minimize harm to native species.

Although rare, recent sightings of the manatee have been reported in Texas waters. They are known to migrate from Mexico and Florida during summer months.