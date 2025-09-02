Harbourside Animal Hospital Welcomes Gandy Animal Hospital Clients

We know it’s stressful when a trusted vet closes,” said Dr. Timothy Hodge. “Our goal is to make this transition smooth and continue providing the personalized care Gandy families rely on.” — Dr. Timothy Hodge

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the closure of Gandy Animal Hospital on July 31, 2025, Harbourside Animal Hospital is extending its support to South Tampa pet owners to ensure their pets continue receiving compassionate, high-quality veterinary care.Located just 12 minutes from the former Gandy Animal Hospital, Harbourside is offering a seamless transition process for affected families, including:$25 New Client Welcome Credit toward your pet’s first visit. Fast Medical Record Transfers — simply complete our online authorization form, and we’ll handle the rest.Comprehensive Veterinary Services — from wellness exams and preventive care to diagnostics, surgery, and emergency support.Convenient Location — easy access from South Tampa and surrounding areas.“We understand how stressful it can be when a trusted veterinary provider closes,” said Dr. Timothy Hodge, owner of Harbourside Animal Hospital. “Our goal is to make this transition as smooth as possible and provide the same level of personalized care Gandy families are used to.”Pet owners can learn more and begin the record transfer process by visiting: https://harboursidevet.com/gandy-animal-hospital-in-south-tampa-closed-on-july-31st/

