Paredim Partners LLC Acquires Cove West Hartford in West Hartford, CT

ELMSFORD, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paredim Partners LLC (Paredim) a premier owner operator of multifamily properties in the Northeastern United States, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Cove West Hartford located in West Harford, CT.The property consists of five three-story buildings comprised of 200 generously sized and well laid out one- and two- bedroom apartment homes. Originally constructed in 1971, Cove West Hartford has undergone numerous upgrades and improvements over the past five years including new state-of-the-art HVAC Systems exterior decks and numerous common area and apartment home upgrades. Stemming from its past institutional ownership.The property is extremely well located in West Hartford, Connecticut, a unique hybrid city that combines vibrancy and amenities of urban centers with the charm and community feel of small-town America. Recently voted the No. 1 town to live in because of its growing and diverse demographics, amazing lifestyle, robust economy, excellent school system and prime location—close to major employment hubs and national and regional retailers. More importantly, the area faces a deficiency in high-quality, mid-market housing — a gap that Cove West Hartford is well positioned to address.“We are excited to add Cove West Hartford to Paredim’s portfolio of Connecticut apartment communities and were attracted by the extremely strong and diverse West Hartford location, rated the best in the state, amazing lifestyle attractions, diverse employment base and other demand drivers.” said David Parisier, Managing Director of Paredim. “We plan to combine targeted amenity and units upgrades with our best-in-class management and marketing to attract and cater to a mid-market professional resident base as we have in many of our award-winning Connecticut communities.”Cove West Hartford caters to a diverse local economy supported by significant employment drivers, including UCONN Health – one of eight major area hospitals, Travelers, Pratt & Whitney, ESPN, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Otis Elevator Company, Trumpf Inc., Stanley Black & Decker, and Aetna. Additionally, there are nine colleges and universities in the area.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.