First National Menopause Marathon Launches October 18, 2026 Across Three Cities Rachel Anne, Founder

Historic event champions comprehensive support for women from bedroom to boardroom during this powerful stage of life.

This isn't just a race, it's a movement” — Rachel Anne

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Menopause Education Center today announced the inaugural Menopause Marathon, a groundbreaking three-city event taking place on October 18, 2026, on World Menopause Day. This historic marathon series will simultaneously launch in major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, West Coast, and South Central regions, marking the first national athletic event dedicated to supporting women through menopause in every aspect of their lives.The marathon launches during a pivotal moment for menopause advocacy. October 2026 represents unprecedented momentum as World Menopause Day coincides with legislative efforts across more than a dozen states advancing workplace menopause protections, led by Rhode Island's groundbreaking mandate, while new EEOC guidance highlights evolving discrimination risks for employers. The confluence of awareness campaigns, legal developments, and grassroots advocacy during this month positions menopause as a defining workplace equity issue.The marathon addresses a critical gap in supporting the 20% of the female workforce navigating menopause, many of whom are at the peak of their professional expertise and leadership potential. The event champions comprehensive support from intimate relationships to executive boardrooms."Menopause doesn't clock out at 5 PM or stay home during board meetings," said Rachel Anne , founder of the Menopause Education Center. "Hot flashes happen during presentations, brain fog affects decision-making, and relationship changes impact everything. This marathon represents our commitment to supporting women through every aspect of this transition, from rebuilding intimacy with partners to maintaining confidence in corner offices."The event comes at a pivotal moment, as menopause emerges as a major policy movement across more than a dozen states, led by Rhode Island, the first to mandate workplace accommodations, and new EEOC guidance highlights evolving discrimination risks for employers."This isn't just a race, it's a movement," said Rachel Anne. "Menopause touches every part of life, our health, our relationships, our work, and it’s time we bring it into the conversation, loud and proud. This event celebrates women and the allies who support them. People in this stage of life bring wisdom, strength, and resilience, and together, we’re showing the world just how powerful that is!"Registration opens January 2026, with early-bird pricing available for corporate teams. The event expects thousands of participants across all three cities. For early access registration information and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://bit.ly/menopausemarathon . For corporate pricing, please contact Michelle at michelle@menopauseclasses.com.About The Menopause Education CenterFounded in 2020 by entrepreneur Rachel Anne, the Menopause Education Center provides evidence-based education through MenopauseClasses.com. Created in response to significant gaps in healthcare system support for menopause, the company offers science-backed courses and training programs that fill critical educational voids, empowering women, partners, and organizations to navigate menopause transition with confidence while supporting workforce retention.Media Contact: Menopause Education Center Jennifer@menopauseclasses.com (415) 692-1871Recent Event: "Menopause At Work - Legal Risks, Compliance Strategies and Policy Solutions" featured Rhode Island Senator Lori Urso alongside employment law attorneys Erika Collins from Faegre Drinker, Michelle Travis from the University of San Francisco, and Jack Tuckner and Catherine Crider from Tuckner, Sipser, Weinstock & Sipser, LLP. The panel addressed the evolving legal landscape around menopause workplace protections, covering EEOC guidance and actionable policy solutions as legislation advances nationwide.Menopause legislation has emerged as a significant policy movement across 20 states.Rhode Island leads as the first state mandating workplace accommodations for menopause.Five states enacted comprehensive laws in 2024-2025 (Louisiana, Illinois, Maine, Oregon, Washington).Six states have active legislation advancing (California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin).Editor's Note: Rachel Anne is available for interviews on menopause workplace legislation, the business case for menopause support, and the intersection of women's health and economic policy, as well as private menopause coaching, group classes, and speaking engagements. High-resolution images, infographics, and additional resources are available upon request.

