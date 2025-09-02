Psychologist-Turned-Novelist Meg Infiorati-Fleming Unveils Chilling Debut The Halloween Misfits Conference

SPRING HILL, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stories that blur the line between imagination and reality have always held a special place in the world of literature. Readers are drawn to tales that begin in the familiar and slowly twist into something strange and unforgettable. It is exactly this kind of journey that Meg Infiorati -Fleming delivers in her debut novel, The Halloween Misfits Conference, a chilling and clever story that has already caught the attention of major outlets like New York Weekly and Celebrity News.Set against the backdrop of the world-famous Clown Motel in Tonopah, Nevada, the book follows Danny, a rodeo clown, and his wife Alison as they attend a Halloween event that begins as lighthearted fun and spirals into unsettling twists. The Clown Motel, known for its kitschy clown décor and haunted reputation, becomes more than a setting. It is a character in its own right, pulling guests into a world where the line between entertainment and danger grows razor thin.At its core, The Halloween Misfits Conference explores how fear takes root in the everyday and how perception can be manipulated until reality feels slippery. It asks readers to question what they believe to be safe, what they accept as normal, and how easily ordinary joy can hide something much darker. The book resonates with readers who enjoy psychological thrillers, paranormal tales, and horror stories that are as much about the human mind as about ghosts or monsters.Meg Infiorati-Fleming writes with a style that is both accessible and layered. Her prose draws readers in with warmth and humor before leading them into places where laughter sounds just a little too sharp. She paints scenes with cinematic detail and crafts dialogue that feels natural, which makes the eerie turns even more surprising.The core message of the book rests on curiosity and courage. It reminds readers that the things we fear are often rooted in what we think we know best. It appeals especially to readers who love stories that make them second-guess their surroundings and even their own thoughts. The target audience includes fans of supernatural thrillers, lovers of eerie Americana, and anyone who has ever been drawn to the strange charm of roadside attractions and ghost stories.The Halloween Misfits Conference by Meg Infiorati-Fleming is now available on Amazon, at major online bookstores, and through leading retailers nationwide.About the AuthorMeg Infiorati-Fleming is a psychologist, stained glass artist, and former global business executive who brings an extraordinary mix of analytical insight and creative vision to her writing. She has traveled extensively and lived for five years in Kathmandu, experiences that inspire the cultural richness and emotional depth of her stories. Now an active member of her local writers’ club, she continues to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary with her curiosity, imagination, and vibrant storytelling.

