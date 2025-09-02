Atlantic City's IamYoungHitta (Kyshawn Wyman) Launches Radio Career with New Show "IN TRAFFIC" on WEHA 88.7 & 100.3 FM

IamYoungHitta (Kyshawn Wyman)

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed DJ, producer, and community leader Kyshawn Wyman, known professionally as IamYoungHitta, is officially launching his long-anticipated radio show, IN TRAFFIC, premiering Friday, August 22, 2025, at 5 PM EST on WEHA 88.7 FM and 100.3 FM.

Airing every Friday evening, IN TRAFFIC is set to bring listeners an energizing mix of live interviews, inspirational music, community spotlights, and authentic conversation. Known for his deep roots in Atlantic City's creative culture, Wyman is now taking his voice to the airwaves—offering content that's both entertaining and impactful.

"This is more than a show—it's movement radio," says Wyman. "IN TRAFFIC is about highlighting the energy, drive, and stories that fuel our communities. We're keeping it real, relevant, and rooted in purpose."

This show is also a full-circle moment for Wyman, who interned at WEHA while in high school—under the guidance of the station's now Programming Director, Stephen Phifer.

"Fifteen years ago, back when I was a young gun in my radio career, Hitta was my very first intern," says Phifer. "I've been proud of him for years, and this is a huge honor to work in radio with him again."

The station's ownership has welcomed the new program with open arms, embracing its fresh energy and commitment to community.

Listeners can tune in locally on WEHA 88.7 FM & 100.3 FM, or from anywhere in the world by streaming online at www.wehavegospel.com — or by downloading the "We Have Gospel" app, available now in both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

About Kyshawn Wyman (IamYoungHitta)

Kyshawn Wyman is a respected entertainment professional with over a decade of experience as a DJ, music producer, sound engineer, and entrepreneur. Known as IamYoungHitta, he has performed on major stages alongside industry legends such as DMX, Joyner Lucas, NBA YoungBoy, En Vogue, and New Edition, and has built a reputation as one of New Jersey's top creative leaders.

He is the founder and CEO of Hit Nation Empire, an Atlantic City-based creative agency offering services in music production, digital content, talent development, and live event coordination. Wyman's work extends beyond music—he is deeply invested in community outreach, regularly collaborating with schools, mentorship programs, and the Juvenile Justice Commission of New Jersey.

He's been recognized on national platforms, including "Top 40 Under 40" lists from Atlantic City Weekly and The NYC Journal. He also contributes his talents to the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame, Showboat Television, and other media initiatives focused on community empowerment.

Program Details • Program Title: IN TRAFFIC with IamYoungHitta • Launch Date: Friday, August 22, 2025 • Time: 5:00 PM EST (airs weekly on Fridays) • Broadcast Station: WEHA 88.7 FM & 100.3 FM (Gospel 88.7) • Streaming: www.wehavegospel.com • Mobile App: "We Have Gospel" app available on Google Play & Apple App Store • Social Media: @IamYoungHitta | Hashtag: #InTrafficFridays

