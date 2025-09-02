Paydough Launches to give Britain’s smallest businesses a megaphone

Grow you business with Paydough Radically Simple. Seriously Powerful.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Britain’s one-person businesses just got a megaphone.”New UK platform gives solopreneurs the power to look big, get paid fast, and win customers with tools they can actually afford.Britain runs on one person businesses: the plumber with a van, the designer at the kitchen table, the dog groomer sending banking details via WhatsApp. These 5.2 million micro-enterprises make up 95% of UK businesses, yet they are too often overlooked by banks, software, and systems designed for boardrooms.Paydough has launched to change that. Built in the UK, Paydough is the radically simple toolkit that makes even the smallest business look professional from day one. With one click, solopreneurs can publish their business details to 50+ directories, collect and respond to online reviews, send invoices, and take instant payments. It is everything they need to get found, be chosen, and get paid — without jargon, inflated costs, or steep learning curves.Fair pricing built inUnlike platforms that lock vital features behind high monthly fees, Paydough uses a freemium model. Invoicing and payments are always free. Upgrades like listings and reviews are optional, low cost, and designed to pay for themselves by helping owners win more customers.Levelling the playing fieldAt launch, Paydough offers:- Free invoicing & payments – Send professional invoices and get paid instantly by link, email, or WhatsApp.- One-click visibility – Optional upgrade to appear on 50+ maps, directories, and marketplaces.- Reputation that wins work – Optional upgrade to collect and manage reviews in one inbox.- Professional profile – A free branded landing page to showcase services, contact details, and reviews.A radically simple promise“Most platforms weren’t built for small businesses,” said Matthew Williams, Co-founder and CTO of Paydough. “We built Paydough to give Britain’s smallest businesses a toolkit that helps them stand out, get chosen, and get paid with ease.”By the Numbers- The UK is home to around 5.2 million micro-businesses (0–9 employees), making up 95% of all UK businesses.- Together, they account for 31% of total business employment and generate around 20% of turnover in the private sector.- Yet many still rely on word of mouth, spreadsheets, or one-size-fits-all platforms not designed for them.Go Professional TodayReady to make your one person business look big? Sign up free today and start sending invoices, getting reviews, and getting found in minutes at app.paydough.io. About PaydoughPaydough is the radically simple business toolkit for UK self-starters. From trades to T-shirt makers, freelancers to solo service pros, Paydough gives micro-businesses everything they need to look professional, get found, and run payments from day one. Invoicing and payments are free forever, with affordable upgrades for listings and reviews.Website: paydough.io Media Contact: Michael Caulfield – info@paydough.io

