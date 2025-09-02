Dwarka Ramphal Unveils New Book, 'Let Us Talk,' Challenging the Norms of Language and Identity

Author Explores the Societal Impact of Language, Identity, and Education in Thought-Provoking New Release

NC, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accomplished educator and author, Dwarka Ramphal, has released his latest book, Let Us Talk , a thought-provoking exploration that challenges the conventional beliefs surrounding language, intelligence, and social status. In his groundbreaking work, Ramphal delves into the societal impact of linguistic prejudice, arguing that the way we speak is not a reflection of one's intelligence but rather a geographic accident. He critiques the widespread practice of "teaching correct English" that, under the guise of educational advancement, often leads to cultural erasure and the imposition of a dominant linguistic identity.In Let Us Talk, Ramphal emphasizes that language should not be viewed as a measure of intellectual ability. He highlights how the varying dialects of English, shaped by geography and culture, are often unfairly judged, with non-standard dialects perceived as inferior. Through his compelling arguments, Ramphal calls for a reassessment of how we approach language education, advocating for a more inclusive and culturally sensitive understanding of communication."Growing up in rural Guyana, the dialect I spoke was vastly different from the one used in the city. When I moved to the city for high school, my classmates ridiculed the way I spoke," explains Ramphal. "Later, at the University of Guyana, I encountered professors from Great Britain who demanded a different dialect—one that reflected 'The Queen's English.' It was here that I first experienced the prejudices associated with language, and it motivated me to write this book."Dwarka Ramphal’s extensive career in education spans over five decades and across multiple countries, including Guyana, the Bahamas, and the United States. He has held various prestigious roles, from teacher to college president, at renowned institutions like UNC-Wilmington, Heritage Bible College, and Mt. Olive University. His leadership and teaching excellence have earned him numerous accolades, including the NISOD Teaching and Leadership Excellence Award and recognition in Who’s Who in Education.A respected scholar, Ramphal holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, a Master’s degree in Leadership and Communication, a Ph.D. from Regent University, and an Ed.D. in teaching English from Pacific Western University. He is also the president of New Millennium Ministries International and has presented at the Oxford Round Table Conference in England.In addition to Let Us Talk, Ramphal has authored From the Pig Farm to College President, a short story featured in Road to Success (2024), further showcasing his diverse contributions to literature and education.The core message of Let Us Talk is clear: the way we speak is not an indication of our intelligence. Ramphal urges readers to embrace language as a creative and liberating force that should celebrate cultural authenticity rather than conform to a one-size-fits-all standard. Through this book, he encourages a deeper understanding of language and identity, calling for a shift in the way language education is approached globally.

Dwarka Ramphal PH D on Global Book Network with Logan Crawford

