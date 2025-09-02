Cori Dickess Inspires Christians to Make Scripture Personal, Powerful, and Life-Changing

Unleash God’s Word in Your Life: A Transformative Guide to Deepening Your Faith

ZANESVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unleash God’s Word in Your Life by Cori Dickess is a heartwarming and practical guide for anyone longing to connect with God on a deeper level. Written for both new believers and those seeking a more intimate relationship with God, this book offers simple, actionable steps to make God’s Word an active, powerful presence in daily life.In Unleash God’s Word in Your Life, Cori Dickess invites readers to stop feeling overwhelmed by Scripture and instead embrace it as a living, breathing part of their lives. Through six clear and transformative action steps, readers will be equipped to hear God’s voice more clearly, incorporate His Word into their daily routines, and experience the life-changing power of Scripture.“I wrote this book out of obedience to the Lord,” says Cori. “My desire is to help others experience the clarity and peace that comes from a daily walk with God. Whether you are just starting your spiritual journey or seeking a deeper connection, this book is for anyone who wants to make God’s Word personal, powerful, and transformative.”Perfect for readers who crave a deeper spiritual walk, Unleash God’s Word in Your Life offers:• Simple, actionable steps to connect with God daily• A clear path to understanding and applying Scripture• Practical tools for making the Bible a living part of your lifeCori Dickess has been walking with the Lord for over twenty years and is passionate about helping others apply God’s voice to their lives. Through her blog, Today’s Godly Wisdom, and her Etsy shop, Cori shares her personal stories and biblical wisdom, offering printable Bible study templates, journals, and Bible activities. She and her husband, Larry, have been married for twenty-one years and live in Zanesville, Ohio. When she's not writing or creating products for her Etsy shop, you’ll find Cori in her flower garden, reading her Bible, or spending quality time with her husband.To learn more about Cori Dickess and Unleash God’s Word in Your Life, visit:

Cori Dickess on Global Book Network with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.