AI Energy Conference 2 Follow up to PA Innovation and Energy Summit

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI Energy Conference 2, taking place on October 16, 2025, at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh/Southpointe, is a direct follow-up to the PA Innovation and Energy Summit, advancing the dialogue on the intersection of artificial intelligence, energy infrastructure, and workforce development.

Building on the momentum from the PA Innovation and Energy Summit—which hosted high-profile participants including government officials, industry leaders, and innovators—the AI Energy Conference 2 will explore actionable strategies and new opportunities for Pennsylvania and the Appalachian Basin’s energy sector.

Senator Dave McCormick’s comment from the PA Innovation and Energy Summit set the tone for the AI Energy Conference 2. “As the nation’s second largest energy producer and a global nuclear power leader, Pennsylvania is uniquely positioned to deliver the abundant, affordable energy that growing AI and advanced manufacturing sectors demand. We have the skilled workforce to build and operate this critical infrastructure, world-class universities driving innovation, and strategic proximity to over half the country’s population,” said Senator McCormick at the Pennsylvanian Energy and Innovation Summit on July 15.”

Senator McCormick will kick-off the conference with a short video further updating attendees on the state of innovation and AI data center development in Pennsylvania.

Attendees can expect to engage in sessions focused on the rapid growth of AI data centers, challenges in energy supply, energy chip cooling and critical skilled workforce needs that emerged as central themes in the previous summit.

Key highlights of the event include:

• Expert panels and discussions on AI-driven energy innovation, infrastructure expansion, and the future of construction around data centers.

• Networking opportunities bridging public and private sector leaders involved in Pennsylvania’s energy transformation.

By continuing and expanding these conversations, the AI Energy Conference 2 aims to position Pennsylvania and the Appalachian Basin at the forefront of both AI technology adoption and sustainable energy development, leveraging momentum from July’s Summit for broader community and industry impact.

By continuing and expanding these conversations, the AI Energy Conference 2 aims to position Pennsylvania and the Appalachian Basin at the forefront of both AI technology adoption and sustainable energy development, leveraging momentum from July’s Summit for broader community and industry impact.

Media contact

Joe Barone,

President and Founder,

Shale Directories

610-764-1232

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.