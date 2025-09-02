FWC seeks public feedback on proposed rule changes for green iguanas 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is seeking public feedback from interested parties on proposed rule change concepts relating to outdoor caging, biosecurity, collection and transport of prohibited, live green iguanas. A series of virtual public meetings will be held on Sept. 4, 5 and 6, to present proposed rule change concepts and collect public feedback.

The proposed changes to Chapter 68-5, Florida Administrative Code will be discussed at the virtual public meetings, including alternative considerations for outdoor caging and biosecurity for live, wild-caught green iguanas possessed for sales, as well as live green iguanas possessed for exhibition and research. Other topics that will be discussed include clarifying language on the transportation of prohibited reptiles, emergency preparedness, and transport and collection specifically for wild-caught green iguanas possessed for sale. One of the goals of these proposed changes is to provide reasonable, secure alternatives for outdoor caging of green iguanas possessed for sale, exhibition or research.

To obtain feedback on these concepts from the public, the FWC’s Nonnative Fish and Wildlife Program will host three virtual public meetings, all of which will cover the same content:

Thursday, Sept. 4, 6-8 p.m. EDT

Friday, Sept. 5, 2-4 p.m. EDT

Saturday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m.–noon EDT

People may select which meeting best fits their schedules and join by video or telephone conferencing. To learn more about the upcoming virtual public meetings, visit MyFWC.com/Nonnatives and click on the “We need your feedback” banner near the top of the page.

Staff will use feedback from the virtual public meetings to help develop draft rule language, which will be brought before the Commission at a future meeting. Additional comments from the public are welcome by using our online commenting form or by emailing comments to NonnativeSpeciesRules@MyFWC.com.

Please note, the last available opportunity to comment on these proposed rule change concepts via this online commenting form and have your comments quantified for the November Commission meeting will be noon EDT on Oct. 20. The public is welcome to continue to submit comments on these proposed rule change concepts by emailing NonnativeSpeciesRules@MyFWC.com. All comments received after noon on Oct. 20, will be reviewed by staff as they continue through the rule making process.

Green iguanas are an invasive species in Florida and are not native to the state. More than 500 nonnative species have been reported in Florida. Eighty percent of these have been introduced via the live animal trade, with 150 species established in Florida, meaning they are reproducing in the wild. Invasive species management is a high priority for the FWC because these animals negatively impact native fish and wildlife, cause damage that is costly to repair, and can pose a threat to human health and safety. To learn more about invasive species in Florida, visit MyFWC.com/Nonnatives.