WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Supply Chain Management Market Reach USD 75.6 Billion by 2032 at 10.9% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global supply chain management (SCM) market size was valued at USD 27.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 85.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2033.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 374 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4646 Driving FactorsSupply chain management focuses on the development and delivery of goods with higher efficiency and greater speed. Industry players have developed digital SCM systems to improve efficiency in material handling and delivery. The use of supply chain software enables suppliers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and retailers to efficiently manage product creation, order fulfillment, and information tracking. Rise in technological advancements & investments and surge in demand & usage of supply chain management services & software by various large enterprises and small and medium sized enterprise (SMES) drive the global supply chain management market size.Market SegmentationThe supply chain management market is segmented on the basis of by component, solution type, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. By solution type, it is classified into transportation management system, warehouse management system, supply chain planning, sourcing & procurement software, and manufacturing execution system. By deployment model, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud based. By enterprise size, it is bifurcated into small & medium-sized enterprises (Small and medium-sized enterprise (SMEs)) and large enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is fragmented into retail & consumer goods, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, food & beverages, transportation & logistics, automotive, and other. By region, the SCM market is analyzed across North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).Key PlayersThe key players profiled in the supply chain management industry analysis are IBM Corporation, Blue Yonder Group, Inc., Kinaxis, Manhattan Associates, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Epicor Software Corporation, HighJump., Infor, THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the supply chain management industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4646 By region, the supply chain management market share was dominated by North America in 2022 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to increasing technological advancements such as using business intelligence for targeting regular customers, and introduction of digital technologies has boosted the growth of the market in this region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing requirement for enhanced supply chain visibility, development of industrial-grade digital technology, and shifting inclination of the suppliers towards cloud-based supply chain management software are acting as growth catalysts for the overall market which drives the growth of the market.On the basis of component, solution segment dominated the supply chain management market size in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years owing to help the management team to make crucial decisions about business strategies to adopt cost-effective measures and improve operational efficiency. The solution segment is further classified into the transportation management system (TMS), planning & analytics, warehouse & inventory management system, procurement & sourcing, and manufacturing execution system. However, the services segment is expected to witness the highest SCM market share, owing to the adoption of supply chain management services across different industry verticals, as it assures effective functioning of platforms and software.On the basis of deployment mode, on-premise segment dominated the supply chain management market size in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, owing to collect, display, and organize important data from customer communication by means of e-mails, calls, and Chabot’s using the company’s own IT infrastructure. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the development of sophisticated applications for efficient data management and service delivery is projected to be facilitated by improvements in information-sharing technologies and the rising use of mobile devices.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (374 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/supply-chain-management-software-market/purchase-options Competitive Analysis● On November 2023, Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software designed to promote business growth, acquired Elite EXTRA, a leading provider of cloud-based last mile delivery solutions. The acquisition expands Epicor's ability to help its customers across the make, move, and sell industries simplify last mile logistics and compete in a hyper-competitive market more effectively.● On October 2023, LSQ, a leading provider of working capital finance and payments solutions, partnered with Infor Nexus, the leading global supply chain platform and a division of Infor. This partnership intends to provide network of suppliers access early payments through an LSQ FastTrack supply chain finance program.● On October 2023, IBM partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enhance its offerings with generative AI capabilities, enabling clients to integrate AI quickly into their business and IT operations on AWS.● On February 2024, Blue Yonder, a leading supply chain solutions provider, acquired Flexis AG, a flexible, innovative software technology provider specializing in production optimization and transportation planning and execution. Through this acquisition it intends to help companies with highly configurable products and expansive suppliers to plan and optimize their complex production facilities and network structures.● On April 2023, Oracle launched AI and Automation capabilities Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite that help customers accelerate supply chain planning, increase operational efficiency, and improve financial accuracy. The updates include new planning, usage based pricing, and rebate management capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) and enhanced quote-to-cash processes in Oracle Fusion Applications.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises. 