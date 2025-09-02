Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $7.5 million in awards to four nonprofit community-based organizations to launch Youth Safe Spaces and address the evolving behavioral health needs of teens and young adults. Administered by the state Office of Mental Health, these peer-led, non-clinical programs will serve youth ages 12 to 24 in welcoming, community-based settings, offering safe spaces, resources, and connections to help them navigate mental health challenges.

“Young New Yorkers today are facing significant mental health pressures that can push them to the edge of crisis,” Governor Hochul said. “By establishing Youth Safe Spaces throughout our state, we can help our children connect with one another and be supported in an environment that promotes positive mental well-being.”

Safe Spaces provide inclusive, peer-led environments designed to reduce isolation, promote positive relationships, and connect young people to both traditional and non-traditional supports. These non-clinical programs complement clinical services and expand access to care by addressing cultural, financial, and systemic barriers.

The awards include:

LaSalle School Inc.; $500,000 annually over five years to establish a program in the Conroy Building in Albany

$500,000 annually over five years to establish a program in the Conroy Building in Albany AIDS Center of Queens County; $500,000 annually over five years to establish a program at 62-07 Woodside Ave. in Queens

$500,000 annually over five years to establish a program at 62-07 Woodside Ave. in Queens Delphi Drug and Alcohol Council of Wayne County; $250,000 annually over five years to operate the Alex Eligh Community Center in Newark

$250,000 annually over five years to operate the Alex Eligh Community Center in Newark Friends of the CanTeen; $250,000 annually over five years to operate the CanTeen of Central New York in Cicero

Youth Safe Spaces are located in accessible, community-based settings, including schools, youth centers, and other trusted spaces, where young people can access mental wellness resources, foster positive relationships with their peers, and receive support in a safe, comfortable environment. These programs foster leadership, peer connection, and cultural responsiveness while reducing stigma, building resilience, and advancing mental health equity in communities most impacted by systemic barriers.

OMH Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Our youth can benefit greatly from having a place where they can build positive relationships with their peers and learn how to be resilient when they encounter mental health challenges. Youth Safe Spaces offer this supportive environment, which can help young New Yorkers find their voice and become leaders in their community. By seeding this program throughout our state, Governor Hochul is again demonstrating her full commitment to helping young people address the many complex and evolving challenges to their mental health that they face today.”

Funded through the FY 2026 State Budget, the initiative to develop Youth Safe Spaces was originally driven by feedback Governor Hochul received during her Youth Mental Health Listening Tour, which culminated in the state’s inaugural Youth Mental Health Summit in June 2023. These findings were further shaped through engagement with the 30-member Youth Mental Health Advisory Board, OMH-led community feedback sessions, and Youth Recovery Clubhouses supported by the state Office of Addiction Supports and Services.

OASAS Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said, “Adolescence is a time of significant change, which can put young people at an increased risk of mental health and substance use disorders. Governor Hochul has taken significant steps to address these issues and increase services across the state, and this initiative will provide further support for young people in need.”

Governor Hochul’s nation-leading commitment to protect youth mental health and promote student success in the digital age has resulted in major investments into youth services and supports. Her $1 billion mental health initiative and the FY 2025 Budget significantly expanded access to mental health care and is providing resources for young people and their families.

As part of the FY 2026 State Budget, she secured a landmark agreement to create a statewide standard for distraction-free schools and eliminate smartphone use in the classroom. Starting this fall, all K-12 schools must have a ‘bell-to-bell’ cellphone policy prohibiting the use of smartphones and other internet-enabled personal devices on school grounds.

Governor Hochul’s focus on youth mental health also led to the creation of 10 new Youth Assertive Community Treatment teams to support young people with serious emotional disturbances who are either at risk of entering, or are returning home from high intensity services, such as inpatient settings or residential services. The new Youth ACT teams will join 20 others, which are now operating in 27 counties, providing youth and family therapy, medication management, family and peer support, and skill-building.

In addition, Governor Hochul signed into law the Safe for Kids Act last year, requiring social media companies to restrict addictive feeds on their platforms for users under 18. She also signed the New York Child Data Protection Act, prohibiting online sites and connected devices from collecting, using, sharing, or selling personal data of anyone under the age of 18, unless they receive informed consent or unless doing so is strictly necessary for the purpose of the website.

Governor Hochul also expanded school-based mental health clinics, which help students get a licensed mental health care provider in a familiar stigma-free setting on their school campus. Since funding this expansion last year, the state has added 71 new clinic satellites — including 40 in high-needs districts —to the more than 1,100 that now exist statewide.

Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris said, “Children and young adults should be able to receive care and have safe community spaces, and I am proud to have helped secure funding for such a location in Western Queens. These resources will transform the care provided within our community, and ensure our neighbors receive quality care close to home.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “Now more than ever, our youth need access to safe environments where they can receive much-needed mental health resources. I want to thank Governor Hochul for tackling our mental health epidemic head on and delivering for youth across our state.”

State Senator Christopher Ryan said, “Supporting the mental health of our young people must be a top priority, and I am proud that Friends of the CanTeen is receiving this critical investment. For years, the CanTeen has been a trusted space where teens can gather, find support, and know they are not alone. With this funding, they will be able to expand that mission through the Youth Safe Spaces program, giving our kids the resources, connections, and encouragement they need to thrive. I am grateful to Governor Hochul and the Office of Mental Health for recognizing the importance of this work and for investing in the future of our community.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “The Youth Safe Spaces program is not only a necessity to protect young people’s mental health, but a perfect fit to the CanTeen’s core mission. Since its inception, the CanTeen has always provided young adults in our community with a safe space, helping them feel seen, supported, and accepted among their peers. These resources will allow the facility to expand the services they currently offer by increasing programming during school breaks, growing their staff, and expanding the program to past participants. Over the next five years, I am excited to see the CanTeen grow alongside the young adult community that it serves.”

Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said, “Creating safe spaces for young adults is vital to reducing isolation and stigma, and ensuring that every child has the support they need to thrive. By fostering peer connection in community-based settings, Youth Safe Spaces will help children navigate challenges and strengthen their mental health. I commend Governor Hochul for her commitment to protecting the mental health of young people and investing in their futures.”

Assemblymember Steven Raga said, “Meeting our kids' needs doesn’t just mean making sure they have food and a roof over their heads; it also means making sure they’re getting mental health support. Stigma around mental health persists in so many cultures, so it’s important we meet our youth where they’re at. That’s why I am elated to see statewide initiatives such as the Youth safe spaces so we can better support our children. I am grateful for Governor Hochul, Speaker Heastie and Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins for their leadership in securing initiatives that protect and put our children first. I’m excited for my constituents to be able to access mental health resources, support and programming so they can live happier and healthier lives.”

Assemblymember Gabriella A. Romero said, “I am grateful to Governor Hochul's investment in the holistic wellbeing of young people in our community. With LaSalle School here in Albany receiving funding to launch a new Youth Safe Space, our youth will have access to safe, inclusive, and supportive environments where they can connect with peers and get the resources they need. Addressing youth mental health requires a commitment to breaking down barriers, reducing stigma, and meeting young people where they are, and this initiative does exactly that. I look forward to seeing how this program strengthens our community and supports the next generation.”