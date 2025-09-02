IronCore Labs Named a Gartner® Cool Vendor in Data Security 2025

IronCore Labs: Lock Your-Data. Unlock Your AI.

IronCore Labs named a 2025 Gartner Cool Vendor for pioneering data security for AI systems.

The future of AI depends on trust, and trust requires uncompromising data protection.” — Patrick Walsh

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IronCore Labs, the leader in cutting-edge data protection for AI and modern applications, today announced that it has been recognized as a Cool Vendor in the Gartner Cool Vendors in Data Security 2025: Securing Your Data in the Age of GenAI and Quantum Computing report.Gartner’s recognition highlights innovative companies that are shaping the future of security in the era of artificial intelligence and quantum computing. The full report is available here: Gartner Cool Vendors in Data Security 2025 IronCore Labs delivers the industry’s most advanced data protection platform for securing sensitive and regulated data in artificial intelligence applications. With breakthrough technologies that allow for encryption-in-use, IronCore ensures that organizations can unlock the power of AI while keeping their private and regulated data safe from unauthorized access.“We’re honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in Data Security,” said Patrick Walsh, CEO of IronCore Labs. “The future of AI depends on trust, and trust requires uncompromising data protection. At IronCore, we make it possible for organizations to confidently build and run AI systems that respect privacy, meet regulatory requirements, and defend against emerging threats.”As organizations rapidly adopt AI, security has struggled to keep pace. Protecting these systems and the vast amounts of sensitive data they contain requires innovative emerging solutions. IronCore Labs is at the forefront of this critical new category, delivering the protections companies need to secure their AI and non-AI data.About IronCore LabsIronCore Labs provides cutting-edge data protection solutions that make privacy and compliance a competitive advantage. With a mission to secure the world’s most sensitive data, IronCore Labs has a comprehensive platform with capabilities ranging from encrypted search to secure vectors and from multi-tenant SaaS BYOK management to AI model protection. By preventing data leakage and insider risk, IronCore helps businesses stay ahead of threats, differentiate on security features, meet global privacy regulations and adopt AI with confidence.For more information, visit ironcorelabs.com

