Powerball Jackpot Rolls to Estimated $1.3 Billion for Wednesday Drawing

Mississippi Players Riding a Hot Streak of Big Wins

JACKSON, MISS. – With no top winner from Saturday night’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $1.3 billion with an estimated cash value of $589 million for Wednesday, Sept. 3.

This is the fifth largest jackpot in Powerball’s 33-year history, and it now stands as the ninth largest prize in the history of American lotteries.

The Powerball jackpot has been climbing since May 31, when a California player last hit for $204.5 million. Since then, 40 straight drawings have rolled without a jackpot winner. The game’s record streak of 42 rolls ended in April 2024, when a $1.326 billion jackpot was claimed in Oregon.

Mississippi Lottery players have been making headlines with a string of big draw game wins. Over two nights last week, players racked up two separate $2 million prizes, one in Mega Millions and another in Powerball, plus a $60,000 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot. And a Powerball ticket purchased in the Monday, Sept. 1 drawing won $50,000.

With jackpots soaring and Mississippi players cashing in, now is the time to join the excitement. The next Mega Millions drawing is tonight at 10 p.m., followed by Powerball and Lotto America on Wednesday night at 9:59 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Mississippi Match 5 is drawn nightly at 9:30 p.m.

September Games in Retailers Now

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has released its September scratch-off games, The Loaded Family. In stores now, this lineup features tickets loaded with prizes of $100 and $500. Players can choose from the $2- $100 Loaded or $5- $500 Loaded, each packed with instant win symbols, prize multipliers and special symbols that award the top prize automatically.

All games are eligible for the 2nd Chance program. Players may enter non-winning tickets at mslottery.com/2nd-chance for another shot at winning the top prizes.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $302 million with an estimated cash value of $136 million while Wednesday’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $2.55 million with a cash value of $1.15 while. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $60,000.